Joe Biden supposedly held a press conference on Thursday, but what actually occurred was more in line with a one-act play. Everything from the questions, to the answers, to the order in which the reporters were called was scripted. This staged White House press conference did nothing except reinforce the fact that Joe Biden can’t handle the job.

On the border crisis, Biden said he would be transparent, but wouldn’t give a date on when the transparency would begin. Biden also said he entered the Senate 120 years ago. Who is really running the show?

Kamala Harris is appointed to be the czar to fix the border crisis. Are you kidding me? Plus, what about those tax cuts for the rich?

Check out today's show for all the details.

