Joe Biden supposedly held a press conference on Thursday, but what actually occurred was more in line with a one-act play. Everything from the questions, to the answers, to the order in which the reporters were called was scripted. This staged White House press conference did nothing except reinforce the fact that Joe Biden can’t handle the job.
On the border crisis, Biden said he would be transparent, but wouldn’t give a date on when the transparency would begin. Biden also said he entered the Senate 120 years ago. Who is really running the show?
Kamala Harris is appointed to be the czar to fix the border crisis. Are you kidding me? Plus, what about those tax cuts for the rich?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Joe the Criminal entered the Senate 120 years ago? The space between Joe’s ears, is that of a 120 year old man with dementia. Oh, sorry Joe, I called you a “man”, because you liberals are offended by using the words “man” or “woman”.
Biden also said he entered the Senate 120 years ago.
And it shows.
BTW, thank you GOP for allowing these Commie Traitors to steal the election and saddle us with the brain-dead embarrassment.
It’s not the GOP, it’s the RINOs in the GOP. They think they’ll be the last to die when the Marxist dummycrats begin their “purge.”
WHETHER They were rinso or not.. THE GOP AS A WHOLE, let this disaster happen… SO TO me, they are ALL just as guilty.
MOST OF us knew this conference would be a Joke..
Outside of the fact the whole press conference was all comedy to me, when senile Joe made the 120 year remark that was the high point of all my laughter. If he has been in the senate 120 years ago then Pelosi has been in the house since the French & Indian War, 1750, and she shows every bit of it.
Every time Joe Biden opens his mouth in public it becomes more and more obvious how far his dementia has progressed. He is nothing more than a puppet for Kamala Harris and the King Makers, doing and trying ,ineffectively, to say what he is told. It is exactly what a lot of us predicted during the campaign: a vote for Biden was effectively a vote for President Harris.
Biden/Harris two complete frauds should be in prison for a minimum sentence of
at least 120 years, unless they repent their fate is eternal darkness…….W.
REPENT to whom?? They worship MOLOCH.
It is interesting that I have heard nothing but glowing reports of the Biden press conference from the mainstream media.
Based on what I have seen, Joe has problems. He just doesn’t seem to have the mental capacity of a few years ago.
You expectd the media to NOT FAUN over their God/king biden the first???
This is the problem with the Left and the cognitive struggling elderly. You never know when they are telling a joke. I hope this was a joke. I think he giggled.