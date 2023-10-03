Radical Democrat Jamaal Bowman set off a fire alarm and members of Congress scrambled to avert a government shutdown over the weekend. With only hours before the deadline, Bowman pulled a fire alarm which led to a complete building evacuation.
As Kevin McCarthy was making a deal with the Democrats to keep the government open, and Matt Gaetz was threatening to call for McCarthy’s ouster, Bowman broke the law and is now looking for cover from the media.
Kevin McCarthy takes heat for working with Democrats to keep the government funded. Plus, a new record is set for illegal border crossings.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Prosecute Jamaal Bowman Like Those from January 6th?
Very doubtful anything will happen, the GOP lacks the courage to pursue this…. or anything else for that matter.
“Radical Democrat Jamaal Bowman broke the law and is now looking for cover from the media.”
We shall see again the two tiered justice system in this country, one for Democrats and one for Republicans.
If a Republican did exactly the same thing as did Democrat Jamaal Bowman, they would be charged and prosecuted.
But seeing as this Jamaal Bowman is a woke Black Democrat, it will be swept under the rug, just like Hunter Biden’s cocaine stash in the White House was.
IT won’t be the GOP prosecuting him though. IT WILL be the dept of Just us.
He should be prosecuted like the January 6th Defendants, but he won’t.
Very Simple, he’s a Woke Dem!