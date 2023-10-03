Radical Democrat Jamaal Bowman set off a fire alarm and members of Congress scrambled to avert a government shutdown over the weekend. With only hours before the deadline, Bowman pulled a fire alarm which led to a complete building evacuation.

As Kevin McCarthy was making a deal with the Democrats to keep the government open, and Matt Gaetz was threatening to call for McCarthy’s ouster, Bowman broke the law and is now looking for cover from the media.

Kevin McCarthy takes heat for working with Democrats to keep the government funded. Plus, a new record is set for illegal border crossings.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

