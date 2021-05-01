Joe Biden refuses to say there is a border crisis. Biden won’t even use the word “crisis” at all. But, whatever is going on at the southern border, Joe Biden says former President Trump is to blame. Joe Biden said part of the problem was due to being understaffed because of Trump. Are you kidding?
Joe Biden didn’t mention his order to stop border wall construction. Biden didn’t mention ending Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy. In the interview on NBC’s “Today Show,” Joe Biden didn’t mention bringing back “catch and release” either. But somehow, it’s all Trump’s fault.
Check out today’s show with special guest… Urban Conservatives of America’s Jonathan McCullough.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
EVERYTHING will be trump’s fault from now on.. CAUSE LEFTISTS are incapable of ever taking the blame for their own screw ups.
The Democrat is comprised of toddlers in an adult body—all they know how to do is point fingers, call names, and and blame Conservatives from interfering with their destruction of the country. Obama blamed Bush for anything and everything. Biden has to blame Trump.
I’m not so sure it is dementia 100 percent with Biden—I think a lot of it is plain, unadulterated stupidity. Any pea-brain knows damn well that Trump had a handle on the border situation. The mess that has ensued since the stolen election is squarely on Biden.