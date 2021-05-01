Joe Biden refuses to say there is a border crisis. Biden won’t even use the word “crisis” at all. But, whatever is going on at the southern border, Joe Biden says former President Trump is to blame. Joe Biden said part of the problem was due to being understaffed because of Trump. Are you kidding?

Joe Biden didn’t mention his order to stop border wall construction. Biden didn’t mention ending Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy. In the interview on NBC’s “Today Show,” Joe Biden didn’t mention bringing back “catch and release” either. But somehow, it’s all Trump’s fault.

