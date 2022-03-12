Caving to pressure to take action, President Joe Biden announced this week the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil to punish Vladimir Putin and his military invasion of Ukraine, and now the American public is witnessing the fossil fuel-hating White House blame Putin for record-high gas prices.
After the President announced action against Russia on Tuesday, the White House and their media allies were ready with a social media hashtag, #PutinPriceHike, to lay the blame for rising gas prices on Russia’s president.
“This is the #PutinPriceHike in action,” wrote Kate Bedingfield, communications director at the White House, “and @POTUS is going to use every tool at his disposal to shield Americans from pain at the pump.”
That brazen statement, which she posted to Twitter, contains two lies in one sentence: The price of gas and diesel has been rising every month Biden has been in office, and the Biden administration has openly said the “pain” felt by Americans is ultimately good because our future is driving electric vehicles and using solar panels on our homes.
Then-President Donald Trump warned voters about their far-left plans during his 2020 re-election campaign.
“If Biden got in, you’ll be paying $7, $8, $9,” Trump said at a campaign stop. “Then they’ll say get rid of your car.”
Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary now back from paternity leave, did just that this week when he insisted that Americans “from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an E-V.”
Michael Regan, who leads the Environmental Protection Agency, was much more honest this week about the administration’s goals for American drivers.
“We’re pressing the accelerator to reach a zero-emissions future sooner than most people thought,” he said during a White House meeting.
So the American public, on Tuesday, witnessed the Biden administration’s plan: They will keep hurting already-struggling people until they relent to “green energy” plans, and they will blame Russia’s hated president for it.
According to website GasBuddy, the U.S. averaged $4.10 on Monday for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price broke the record average which was set in 2008.
The price of diesel, currently averaging $4.63 a gallon, is likely to break the record of $4.86 in coming weeks, the website predicted.
On Tuesday, the same day he announced the U.S. is punishing Putin, Biden was asked by a reporter if he has a message to the American people about gas prices.
“They’re going to go up,” he replied.
Asked what his plan is to get those gas prices down, he replied, “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”
“Why did you guys decide to rebrand the rising gas prices as the hashtag Putin Price Hike,” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked the White House press secretary Wednesday.
“I mean,” Jen Psaki unhappily replied, “if you want to use that on Fox, I welcome that.”
Doocy, not done with his stinging questions, pointed out that Biden has blamed rising gas prices on the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems, and he is now blaming Putin.
“Reminder: They don’t care about you being slaughtered at the pump,” radio host Jesse Kelly wrote in a Twitter post. “They wouldn’t care if you had to pay $100 a gallon. They only care that you might blame them.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“White House blame Putin for record-high gas prices.”
The corrupt Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
How was it that the month that F… Joe Biden took office and stopped the keystone pipeline in the U.S. (but approved the Russian pipeline) and stopped all new oil production on federal land the price of fuel has steadily raised since then.
How is Putin responsible for F… Joe Biden’s executive orders and treasonous actions??
Like always, DEMS NEVER take responsibility for their own actions.. IT MUST Always be someone or something else to blame..
If SUV’s are the problem (which they aren’t), then perhaps they should explain the planes, trains, and automobiles that get them around. Hypocrisy and ignorance..
If the dumbass in the White House—along with his handlers—hadn’t debilitated the fossil fuel industry, we would not be having soaring gas prices. It’s on you, Biden—so cut the BS.
AND how much fuel is being wasted, in that “live fire exercise” our troops are involved in, up in poland (or was it germany)??
OR FOR Cammel toe, to fly to europe, AFTER she visited lots of places down south??
Just how condescending to average American’s intelligence to tell THE PEOPLE not to trust their lying pre-invasion eyes but believe in their own post-invasion Putin type mind manipulating fake news propaganda. The Democrat political Peter Pipers of Putin’s Propaganda can never own up and pay the Piper for their social rat infesting actions that debilitate American cites all across the American landscape. Biden has been the puppet all along, and Putin his Puppet master. He will defy Putin politically to the point where the Russian rat threatens to bite him and reveal his co-conspiracy to denude America of its domestic and military energy, then he backs off to create imaginary Boogey men to take the guilt of his own American treason. When he can no longer use Trump to blame, he with Putin’s blessing blames Putin in words, but protects, supports and enriches Putin in actions. Even Psaki cannot follow the script and keep a straight face that now ever reflects a deer caught in the headlights of Joe’s Lies.
That’s standard for dems though.. THEY ALL think we are too ‘stupid’ to see the truth.
It’s almost like a bait and switch con. Since the Obama administration the radical climate change goons have vowed to raise the of gas and diesel powered machinery (including lawn movers, trimmers, etc.) to make them uneconomical to use, shutting down our own production was just the beginning. They want the transition to electric vehicles, whose batteries are highly toxic and require environmental destruction to mine the necessary materials, except they won’t be feasible until a reliable source for recharging is in place, wind and solar do not qualify as yet, coal, oil and gas are anathema, nuclear is an albatross. These things were already of concern and the media worked overtime to smooth the politically hazardous path for their acceptance. The price was on the rise and people were getting antsy about it when along comes Vladimir Putin and his agreesion against The Ukraine and yo punish him the Biden administration procalims an embargo which diminishes the supply. They have a villain, it’s all his fault!
““This is the #PutinPriceHike in action,” wrote Kate Bedingfield, communications director at the White House, “ Hey Kate, you are a liar, “This is the #BidenPrice Hike, your buddy criminal Joe Communist Biden price hike! How is that for a dose of reality, Kate Bedingfield? But communists do lie, don’t they Kate?
Anyone who believes what biden says is a fool. The media is complicit also. Why don’t they call biden out when he claims that high gas prices are because of putin?
This country is going down the tubes thanks to biden and his policies. I hope we last until the next election.
BECAUSE they would then have to admit BIDEN IS BAD…