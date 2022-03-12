A group of 14 Republican attorneys general sued the Biden administration for failing to respond to a FOIA request related to the DOJ calling for surveillance of parents protesting at school board meetings.

Led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Indianapolis Division. It requests the court to force the Biden administration to respond to the information requests, Just the News reports.

The lawsuit names Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, the U.S. Department of Justice, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education as plaintiffs.

The attorneys general are from the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

As previously reported by Human Events News, in October, Garland issued a memo on the “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff” and called for the FBI and other federal law enforcement agents to monitor activities in school districts nationwide.

The attorneys general argue that the Biden administration has provided no evidence of any spikes in threats against school personnel by American parents.

The memo “attacked dissent by parents during local school board meetings in an effort ‘to intimidate parents into giving up their constitutional rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children,'” they argue.

“We just want the facts,” Rokita said. “Rather than cooperate, the Biden administration has sought to conceal and downplay its culpability. What are they hiding? Why won’t they come clean? Hoosiers and all Americans deserve to know.

“The Biden administration wants to sweep under the rug these inexcusable assaults on parents’ freedom of speech,” he added. “But we’re fighting for full transparency and accountability for this misconduct so it doesn’t happen again.”

