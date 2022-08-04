A border enforcement advocacy finds it “comical” that Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is allowing illegal aliens to use arrest warrants as IDs to board U.S. flights.
During a recent Senate hearing, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) got the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration to admit that since the beginning of the year DHS has allowed nearly 1,000 illegal aliens to use arrest warrants or deportation notices as valid identification for boarding flights to take them into the interior of the United States.
In response to more inquiries by Hawley, TSA Administrator David Pekoske added:
“They have an interview with the [TSA] officers that are on scene at the checkpoint …. They will bring in the federal security director if needed …. We aren’t looking at whether a person is legal or illegal in the country [because] our role is to make sure that people that might pose a risk to transportation is significant enough to either require enhanced screening or to not allow them to fly.”
Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, finds it “almost comical” that TSA is issuing arrest warrants that are then allowed as proper identification to board a plane.
“In order to get from the border to wherever it is they want to go, very often [those illegal immigrants] have to fly there,” he notes. “They don’t have the necessary documents to get past the TSA checkpoint – and so now the Department of Homeland Security and TSA are saying We can allow them to use their arrest warrants to get on a plane.”
As Mehlman points out, the warrants tell TSA nothing about those individuals – except that they crossed the border illegally and provided “some name” to U.S. officials as they crossed.
“All of us [who travel by air] have to go through the process when we go the airport to prove that we [are who we say we are and] do not pose a threat to our fellow passengers,” the FAIR spokesman notes. “And yet, if you come across the border and TSA hands you a piece of paper, somehow that entitles you to get on a plane?”
With the midterms coming it is up, Mehlman says it’s up to voters to make the determination where America is headed. “Immigration,” he states, “is certainly one of the top-tier issues on the minds of American voters – and they are going to have to choose accordingly.”
On numerous occasions, FAIR has accused the Biden administration of “deliberately instigating” the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border. Just last month, says FAIR, the number of encounters along the border in June (207,416) set a single-month record, bringing the total to just over two-million for FY2022; and June was the 16th straight month with more than 150,000 encounters.
Will these treasonous, socialist Democrats also allow arrest warrants or deportation notices as valid identification to VOTE?
Truth is, these groups are hauling in millions in taxpayer dollars — your money — under government contracts to facilitate illegal immigration.
It’s money laundering. Democratic politicians want to maximize illegal immigration, but they don’t want their fingerprints on it. The remedy: pay so-called charities that will do the work for them. Who’s in on this scam? President Joe Biden, and politicians across the country including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Even before crossing the border, migrants still in Mexico are being handed payment cards loaded with $400 a month 🙄 to enable them to pay for necessities. The cards are distributed by the nonprofit International Organization for Migration, thanks to money provided by the State Department.
Just how many ways can you define the word TREASON? Eliminate the words “Democrat Party” and you eliminate the treason,,,,OOps, they have already renamed their party as the “Socialist Party” who imagine themselves to still be American Democrat, just as they imagine their men to be women. Don’t listen to a lying word they tell you, just watch what they do, particularly when they think nobody is looking. Hint” If their hands are dirty from laundring dirty foreign money, you cannot possibly have clean American government. To add insult to injury it is usually the AMerican taxpayer who is paying their airfares to invade inner America, and putting them up in hotles, with free medical treatments. If this is not an impeachable offense for misuse and theft of American taxpayer dollars then Joe Biden is as innocent as a chior boy, and Hunter is a virgin saving himself for one worthy of his attentions, with hordes of Pro-abortion women waiting in line for the chance to also get rich off the working taxpayers sweat.
” Don’t listen to a lying word they tell you, just watch what they do, particularly when they think nobody is looking.”
When we elect Godless, dishonest, immoral, hateful self-righteous, self-serving representatives like the corrupt puppet Joe Biden, Tinkerbell PinocchiObama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, racist Maxine Waters, Liar Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Camel toe Kamala Harris, Bimbo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Muslim Ilhan Omar, squaw Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens? No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation. Vote ALL Democrats and RINOs OUT of Office everywhere. Return this country to we the people and by the people.