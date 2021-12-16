Despite dismal job approval ratings, Joe Biden is predicting Democrat victories in the 2022 midterm elections. Despite decades-high inflation, rising gas prices, a border crisis, covid, supply chain issues, and more, Biden told Democrats at a Christmas gathering that Democrats will win. Seriously?

Joe Biden and the radical left keep pushing his “build back better” agenda which is just code for massive socialist spending programs. The radical left keep pushing critical race theory and defunding the police. Voters are not interested.

New York City votes to allow noncitizen voting. Plus, the woke NFL donates money to the “defund the police” movement.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

