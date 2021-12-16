Despite dismal job approval ratings, Joe Biden is predicting Democrat victories in the 2022 midterm elections. Despite decades-high inflation, rising gas prices, a border crisis, covid, supply chain issues, and more, Biden told Democrats at a Christmas gathering that Democrats will win. Seriously?
Joe Biden and the radical left keep pushing his “build back better” agenda which is just code for massive socialist spending programs. The radical left keep pushing critical race theory and defunding the police. Voters are not interested.
New York City votes to allow noncitizen voting. Plus, the woke NFL donates money to the “defund the police” movement.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Who ever programed him to say that is one hundred percent right… You know they’ll just crank up the fraud machine even more than in 2020 … knowing that the useless republicans will cower in the corner and do nothing about it.
The ol’ Boy has a sense of humor! Biden and Harris both with approval ratings in the gutter—the fossil fuel debacle—foreign policy incompetence—spiraling inflation—Southern border crisis—national increase in crime—vaccine mandates—villainizing concerned parents over school curriculums—supply chain issues—high gas prices—increase in prices on consumer goods in general—and with that stellar record, this fool wants to taunt us with his delusional belief that Dems are going to win big in the mid-terms. If I left out anything, it was unintentional. He must have a dementia variant that is unfathomable.
Let’s Go Brandon
Thay doa nee no stinkin’ ratin’s… These demons can do what ever they want… they’ve legalized fraud… and they control it.