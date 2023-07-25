Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hosted a football camp for kids and made dreams come true for children across the community. One boy in particular was a Justin Fields super fan, complete with matching jersey, sunglasses, and hair. The excitement of that little fan was apparently too much for one woke reporter.
The so-called sports host and journalist complained to the Chicago Bears organization that the boy’s outfit had “racist undertones.” So, a white boy’s football hero is a black quarterback, and this little boy is racist?
Biden’s chief economic advisor struggles to defend the economy. Plus, singer Jason Aldean fights back against cancel culture.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Simple. Everything is Racist.
Simpler. All liberals are racists and hypocrites.
They see racism EVERWHERE, because THEY are the racists!
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
The store calls the hypocrite a woke reporter, which is actually a false statement. The so-called reporter is a propagandist! Hell bent on destroying this nation and its citizens, it is high time the citizens pull there head out of their backsides, and realize that their destruction is happening in real time!