Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hosted a football camp for kids and made dreams come true for children across the community. One boy in particular was a Justin Fields super fan, complete with matching jersey, sunglasses, and hair. The excitement of that little fan was apparently too much for one woke reporter.

The so-called sports host and journalist complained to the Chicago Bears organization that the boy’s outfit had “racist undertones.” So, a white boy’s football hero is a black quarterback, and this little boy is racist?

Biden’s chief economic advisor struggles to defend the economy. Plus, singer Jason Aldean fights back against cancel culture.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

