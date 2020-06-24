Tearing down statues and erasing history. What’s next? The media may tell you that Black Lives Matter is about promoting social justice and fixing police brutality in the wake of Rayshard Brooks and George Floyd, but it’s about chaos, fear, and control. The current vandalism isn’t about confederate statues. These criminals are destroying George Washington and Abraham Lincoln statues too. This is about the left’s push to dismantle American values.

Variety magazine has put together a “top 10” list of “problematic” movies. Will they soon disappear too? Plus, Facebook moderators gets caught in undercover videos talking about censoring President Trump and conservatives.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

