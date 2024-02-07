Biden Support GOPUSA Staff | Feb 7, 2024 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 24 votes. Please wait... Share:
All of these “jobs” that he created were primarily America going back to work after a government mandated shut down. He didn’t create anything but disaster in everything he touched!
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy, and treachery of this treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party cabal and their dishonorable RINOs and supporters know no bounds. The Democrat Party will do or say Anything to dictate control over the U.S. and we the people.
OR they are govt jobs…