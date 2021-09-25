Democrat Maxine Waters blasted Border Patrol agents by calling them “cowboys” and by continuing to spread the false story that agents on horseback were whipping Haitian migrants. Waters said these actions are “worse than slavery”.

The border crisis has spiraled out of control. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the entire administration has been silent until now. They have no problem with open borders, but they sure have a problem when Border Patrol agents do their jobs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other squad members make another anti-Israel statement. Plus, how’s that “defund the police” effort working out?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

