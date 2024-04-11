Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) suggested on April 10 that the Biden administration is facilitating illegal immigration to help Democrats politically.
The senator’s remarks came amid his questioning of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on April 10.
Mr. Kennedy, noting the “bleeding” southern border, suggested that the secretary’s border policies had an ulterior political motive.
“Isn’t in fact, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and the president allow into our country counts for congressional district reapportionment?” he asked.
“Senator, I’m not sure I understand your question, but I can surely share with you that I disagree with its phrasing,” Mr. Mayorkas replied.
The senator continued: “Isn’t it true, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts for allocating electoral votes?”
Mr. Mayorkas repeated that he didn’t understand the question. He then called the senator’s insinuation “nothing short of preposterous” and “disrespectful” to administration and Department of Homeland Security personnel.
Mr. Kennedy, however, charged that the secretary was well aware of the political ramifications of the border crisis, unintended or otherwise.
“And you’ve done nothing for four years—zero, absolutely zilch. And, in fact, the only people I know in this country who are better off today than they were four years ago are illegal immigrants. And that’s a result of your policy.”
Mr. Mayorkas became only the second presidential cabinet member ever to be impeached in U.S. history on Feb. 13. The charges against him included “willfully and systematically” refusing to enforce existing immigration laws and breach of public trust. The 214-213 vote split along party lines, with all but three Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats voting against.
Initially, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) planned to send the impeachment articles to the Senate on the day of the hearing. But on April 9, he announced that he would delay the move until next week as Republicans fight for a full trial.
The Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to table the trial, though Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the chamber’s majority leader, has yet to announce his plans. A conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote.
Democrats have said the charges against Mr. Mayorkas fail to meet the constitutional threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” But Senate Republicans say Democrats fear the political consequences of a trial.
“This issue is so toxic to Senate Democrats, to House Democrats, and to Joe Biden that they do not want this to be the issue of the day,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said at an April 9 press conference.
Mr. Kennedy, during the hearing, said that he also expects his Democrat colleagues to dismiss the impeachment “and violate 200 years of Senate precedent in doing it.” He added, however, that the border crisis was likely to remain at the forefront regardless.
“I don’t think that they will be able to sweep the issue—maybe your impeachment, but not the issue—under a rug as big as the United States of America,” he told the secretary.
Mark Tapscott, Joseph Lord, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Stop lying Clown. There isn’t a person in that room who didn’t understand the question.
OF course its his stated goal.. HE IS FOLLOWING OBAMA’s edicts..
President Biden is now announcing plan to try shutting border without bipartisan support. I know we want to wait for PR and Mr. Trump but, this may improve conditions along the border region. The above question is an oxymoron. Undocumented citizens can’t be counted. It follows that a total can’t be applied to anything. This plan of Bidens may be OK. It will help whoever wins election.
Oh, quit insulting our intelligence with your gaslighting BS. We all know that the buydin regime immigration policy (sic) is 100% all about importing future democrat voters and maintaining or bolstering apportionment of representation in blue states, since the blue states are hemorrhaging real US citizens every day. You are a liar when you say that, “undocumented citizens (sic) can’t be counted.” First of all, they are not “citizens”. Foreigners here legally are referred to as “Resident Aliens” and never referred to as “citizens”. Second, concerning whether invaders or any form of foreign debris that breaks into our country uninvited, can be counted in the census, here’s what the US Census Bureau has this to say in their FAQ’s, “The resident population counts include all people (citizens and noncitizens) who are living in the United States at the time of the census.” To complete your education, The Texas Tribune has a lengthy article titled, “Reversing Donald Trump policy, Joe Biden will include undocumented immigrants in critical census count”. Read it!
AND EXACTLY what will he do to secure the border? NOTHING…
WHY the treasonous Democrat Party is importing and supporting this illegal immigrant invasion.
“Most Americans are still unaware that the census counts ALL people, including illegal immigrants, for deciding how many House seats each state gets!” Elon Musk wrote March 7 on X, his social media platform. “This results in Dem states getting roughly 20 more House seats, which is another strong incentive for them not to deport illegals.”
“Democrats are exploiting the rights of U.S. citizens by encouraging illegal immigrants to enter the U.S., travel to sanctuary cities, and skew congressional redistricting for political gain,”
“California would have half of the Electoral College votes it has right now but for illegal immigration.”
IF WE really had a worthy GOP, that whole bull, about illegals counting on the census, would have been DECIDED AND RULED Unconstitutional, DECADES AGO.
time for talking in hearings is over ENFORCE THE LAWS WE HAVE ON THE BOOKS ALREADY.
its time to say dam the torpedos start arresting people for this blatent deriliction of duty
we are already one foot in the grave as a country and look what the left has done to it.
we have kjihadist in michigan and minnesotta chanting death to america and israel and the left says nothing.
time to act republicans!
People just refuse to listen to truth. dems are trying in many locations to allow illegals to vote in local elections, this will totally change the way things work for American citizens in those locations. On top of that illegals will be counted in the census and that will provide an increase of representatives in those locations and how money will be allocated. Citizens are giving away their rights and freedoms as if they just don’t care. When the rude awaking comes, they will have no one to blame but themselves and the politicians they elected. IMO
A few short years ago this entire topic of discussion could not be imagined. Can you imagine if in 2020 someone raised the issue of immigration and suggested that we should allow literally millions of undocumented, unfettered aliens from all over the world to enter the country, what the public reaction would be? That the crooked Biden and his lackeys (or instructors) are not in jail is beyond the pale. Can there possibly be enough morons and/or communists living in the U.S. to allow the democrats another win this November?
Can there possibly be enough morons and/or communists living in the U.S. to allow the democrats another win this November?
I think it depends on the voter fraud protocol being a strong enough presence.
“Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) suggested on April 10 that the Biden administration is facilitating illegal immigration to help Democrats politically.”
I”m not sure that this is the first time it has been suggested. There is no other logical explanation for the Democrat Party’s suicidal border policies.