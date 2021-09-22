US President Joe Biden plans to get his COVID-19 booster shot on camera once it’s fully approved for Americans over the age of 65, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, according to The Hill.

“He will do so and he will do so on camera. I don’t have a date for you exactly. It’s important to note, just to take a slight step back, that there are still a couple of additional steps in the process,” she said.

Her comments come after a federal advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorize a third booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 65, though it also overwhelmingly voted against recommending the boosters for everyone over the age of 16.

The FDA had approved booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine only for transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems.

The two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval in August, also for those ages 16 and older.

Israel is already administering third doses of the vaccines. Britain began offering booster vaccines against COVID-19 this month, and Germany also announced it will do so.

The World Health Organization has criticized the booster campaigns, arguing that the vaccines should be reserved for poorer countries where many people have not yet even received one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Biden received both the first and second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera, in order to set an example for others to get vaccinated as well.

(c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.