The U.S. Supreme Court will expedite a review next month on President Donald Trump’s proposal to erase undocumented immigrant residents from the 2020 U.S. Census when apportioning congressional representation, the court announced Friday.
U.S. House districts are re-drawn every 10 years based on population results from the U.S. Census.
The proposal could cut the number of members of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with federal funding, for states, such as California, Illinois and Texas that have large immigrant populations.
The Supreme Court will hold a hearing by Nov. 30 to fast-track an appeal based on Trump’s July 21 memo which declared that the executive branch had the authority to “exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”
A three-judge District Court panel in New York on Sept. 10 blocked Trump’s order with an injunction, after the Trump administration was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The panel declared the presidential memorandum to be “an unlawful exercise of the authority granted to the president by statute,” but stopped short of saying the memo was unconstitutional.
“President Trump has repeatedly tried — and failed — to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities,” said Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. “The Supreme Court rejected his attempt last year and should do so again. The legal mandate is clear — every single person counts in the census, and every single person is represented in Congress.”
About 11 million undocumented immigrants are believed to live in the United States.
Trump has campaigned against so-called “sanctuary cities” and has repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funds from municipal governments that provide services to undocumented residents.
Even if the courts did validate the president’s order, it is unclear how the number of non-compliant immigrant residents in any state could be calculated. A citizenship question did not appear on the 2020 U.S. Census after the Trump administration lost a legal challenge last year.
Democrats and the ACLU fear that a Supreme Court with a conservative majority might overturn the lower court’s ruling, which could cut the number of congressional members to immigrant heavy states, as well as federal education and health resources.
The Supreme Court will likely have a full nine members by Nov. 30, as the Senate plans to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the highest court on Thursday, which could give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.
The Trump administration’s lawyers argued that the Supreme Court should fast-track their appeal because the president must submit the new census congressional apportionment numbers to Congress by January.
The Trump administration was successful in a push to end the census a month early when the Supreme Court issued a temporary ruling last week.
Simple. The states that tried to game the system illegally and devalue the votes of the “flyover” states should have their own votes devalued. Any state that is a sanctuary state needs to be counted as having a population of zero until they can prove otherwise in the 2030 Census. Same with any sanctuary city. Let’s not think for a second that this was all a calculated political power grab to make your vote and mine meaningless. There needs to be a price for this, as a deterrent.
Cities like LA, NY, and Chicago should show an official zero residents for 2020. They can spend the next 10 years fixing what they broke, and if they can weed out the illegals on their own they will get a proper head count in 2030. If they still want to play stupid games, we can give them more stupid prizes in 2030.
This will mean govt funding will be cut, as well as representation in the House. CA will have 1 Representative instead of 55 or whatever they had.
Only cities and states that protected the validity of their voter rolls should have full representation.
The panel declared the presidential memorandum to be “an unlawful exercise of the authority granted to the president by statute,”,,,,,,even though the President would be guilty of dereliction of duty and malfeasance in office by allowing illegal entered people to corrupt the American census, thus giving Democrats one more issue, and next time a REAL reason for impeachment. If as the Constitution says “No person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President” thus it follows they should not be eligible for government benefits either, not be counted as equal to valid U.S. citizens who alone have the right to elect our officials. The only ones weaponizing the Census are those bent on redistributing honest American wealth and taxes designed for legal citizens for ILLEGAL purposes, based on ALIEN, not UNALIENABLE rights granted to valid U.S. citizens in our Constitution, and Declaration of Independence. Unalienable describes things, especially rights, that cannot be taken away, denied, or transferred to another person. Apparently only those cogent enough to think, can read the constitution “as written” and understand this. To take away LEGAL benefits designed for LEGAL taxpaying citizens and reward law breakers is totaly abhorrant to traditional American law, values, and American jurisprudence.
Whats the difference between illegal and criminals? Nothing. So why attract them like flies on crap?