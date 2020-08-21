Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a growth on his vocal cord, according to CNN.

A tweet by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, said Fauci had general anesthesia to have a polyp removed on his vocal cord. Gupta said Fauci is “doing OK.” Doctors advised him to limit talking while his vocal cords recover.

A polyp is an abnormal tissue growth that most often look like small, flat bumps or tiny mushroomlike stalks.

Fauci is a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force and has become a leading voice on how to best fight the coronavirus, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 79-year-old graduate of Holy Cross in Worcester has often been at odds with President Donald Trump on how best to deal with the virus.

Earlier this month, Fauci disagreed with Trump on a potential timeline for a coronavirus vaccine. While Trump said a vaccine could be available in November, Fauci cautioned a vaccine is more likely to debut in 2021.

Recently, Fauci was also one of three doctors that influenced the Food and Drug Administration holding off on approving blood plasma transfers for coronavirus treatment.

