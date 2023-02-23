ChatGPT is making its mark as accessible artificial intelligence (AI). However, like most big tech products, ChatGPT has a clear bias against conservatives. Now, Joe Biden wants to use future AI programs to push equity and diversity. How do you think that will go?

In example after example, ChatGPT, Bing, and other AI programs favor Democrats over Republicans, Joe Biden over Trump, and more. If this is the wave of the future, conservatives have a lot of work to do.

Criticism continues over Pete Buttigieg’s handling of the disaster in Ohio. Plus, woke college administrators are suspended over a fake sympathy letter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

