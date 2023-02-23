ChatGPT is making its mark as accessible artificial intelligence (AI). However, like most big tech products, ChatGPT has a clear bias against conservatives. Now, Joe Biden wants to use future AI programs to push equity and diversity. How do you think that will go?
In example after example, ChatGPT, Bing, and other AI programs favor Democrats over Republicans, Joe Biden over Trump, and more. If this is the wave of the future, conservatives have a lot of work to do.
Criticism continues over Pete Buttigieg’s handling of the disaster in Ohio. Plus, woke college administrators are suspended over a fake sympathy letter.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
It would be a much better investment to revive our educational system and strenfthen human intelligence.
The Democrat Party is a satanic cult.
Note that almost everything that the Democrat Party supports, promotes, encourages and protects, is said to be a Sin or an Abomination in accordance with the Word of God, the Holy Bible.
1 Corinthians 10:23
23 “I have the right to do anything,” you say—but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything”—but not everything is constructive.
Humans at first were unable to defeat Artificial Intelligent computers in chess,,,that is until they realized these soulless creatures and the people who created them had no idea of the concept of human sacrifice, let alone the sacrificing a series of pawns to checkmate the socialist Queens on the gaming chessboards or mind bending chessboards of political correctness. The very difference between successful self-sacrificing free thinking people who seek equality over woke equity is that sacrifice is not in the word or world pantheon of secular woke outcome manipulators who think it is better we all become equally deprived and depraved, than any should step above and shame them, and reveal them, for the despicable human oppressors they are. Jesus’s ability to sacrifice his very self for the truths that set men free is so cowering and such a source of secular anxiety, they must attack him on all fronts to make all humans equally obedient to their fantasies, lest the fall of their self-god before the goodness of the true God will end their ability to exist, let alone rule over the lives of others whom they sacrifice faster than the integrity of a Hunter Biden business deal, in need of a Big guy to bail him out. Problem is, fallible finite foolish guys like Joe make poor deities, whose hard drive got data corrupted years and years ago, sustainable now only with artifificial drugs, sans intelligence.
By “equity”, Biden means a 100% slant to the far left.
There’s freedom of speech in this country as long as it agrees with the disgusting, deplorable, dispicable lib-tard agenda.