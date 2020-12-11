Republican in name only (RINO) Joe Biden supporter John Kasich denounced the Texas lawsuit brought before the Supreme Court against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Kasich said the attorneys general who support this effort to examine election fraud are “morally and ethically bankrupt.” Kasich agreed with CNN host Don Lemon that the legal challenges represent a “threat” to America. Do you agree? Tune in to hear Kasich’s comments!

Kasich appeared on CNN with host Don Lemon who said these legal challenges remind him of the “Red Scare” during the Soviet era. Seriously?

President Trump and 18 other states have stepped forward to join the Texas case. Plus, now the media have decided to cover the Hunter Biden story.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

