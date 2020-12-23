It’s Ilhan Omar vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! The two members of “The Squad” are on opposite sides of who should receive priority for the coronavirus vaccine. Omar believes legislators should let frontline workers and the elderly go first. AOC jumped to the front of the line to get her covid vaccination. AOC ignored Omar’s comments on the issue, but blasted Sen. Rand Paul instead. Apparently, AOC is just too important to wait in line.

AOC cited “continuity of government” as her reason for getting the vaccine first and also to “set a good example.” If President Trump, Vice President Pence, and hundreds of other legislators drop like flies, then apparently, she’ll be ready!

President Trump says the new coronavirus relief bill is a disgrace. Plus, an Ohio judge rules that birth certificates don’t have to “follow the science.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

