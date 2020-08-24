As the Republican National Convention is set to begin, we are given a very vivid reminder that the media have an outright hatred for President Trump. This extends to the first family as well. First Lady Melania Trump has been renovating the White House Rose Garden, and she posted pictures of it over the weekend. Former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald blasted the renovation project and slammed Melania for being a foreigner. Eichenwald also called Melania and her family “trashy, evil, stupid people.”

Imagine if a conservative reporter leveled such an attack on Michelle Obama. The outrage would have been nonstop. Is this a media double standard?

President Trump announces a new authorization for a coronavirus treatment. Plus, New York City has some shocking new crime statistics. Does Black Lives Matter care?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

