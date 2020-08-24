As the Republican National Convention is set to begin, we are given a very vivid reminder that the media have an outright hatred for President Trump. This extends to the first family as well. First Lady Melania Trump has been renovating the White House Rose Garden, and she posted pictures of it over the weekend. Former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald blasted the renovation project and slammed Melania for being a foreigner. Eichenwald also called Melania and her family “trashy, evil, stupid people.”
Imagine if a conservative reporter leveled such an attack on Michelle Obama. The outrage would have been nonstop. Is this a media double standard?
President Trump announces a new authorization for a coronavirus treatment. Plus, New York City has some shocking new crime statistics. Does Black Lives Matter care?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I think that you will find that former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald is the only “trashy, evil, stupid person” here.
I put the blame squarely on the GOP. Giving credit were credit is due, had this been Mao-chele, the radical left would have defended and attacked immediately. The Spineless GOP on the other hand will never call the radical left on their obvious hypocrisy.
Amazing that they can get away with attacking someone for being a foreigner after spending four years claiming it is racist to even mention anyone is an Illegal. Yet knowing the Republican Party are spineless cowards they are free to say whatever they damn well please with no fear of push back at all.
Other than we the people, our president and first lady stand alone.
When one cannot win a rational, logical debate, then name calling is the order of the day. They have lost the entire political debate. The communists have nothing but slander, libel, rioting, arson, name calling, lying, obfuscating, deceit and it is just a disgusting picture of them.
This says more about the democrats than it does about President and Mrs. Trump. POTUS and FLOTUS have shown class throughout all of the barbs and arrows thrown at them. Pure class and elegance. Great examples of grace and poise.
I have absolutely no respect for Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Rosalind Carter. They have shown no class and no support for our beautiful First Lady. The most beautiful First Lady we have ever had, because she is beautiful inside and out. The former three, even if they disagree with our president, can show grace and poise too. If they think America loves them. No. All of the people I know, don’t respect them for their shunning of our First Lady. When they shun Melania and the President, they shun the Americans who voted for them. Melania and the President are representatives of the United States of America. Very thankful the other three are gone with their trashy attitudes.
Just a few days ago, Conservatives were warned to not say anything derogatory about Kamala Harris, or else.
OK, vote Joe and the Ho, $20$20.
If I remember right our gorgeous classy First Lady is a business woman and speaks, what, 5 different languages? MoochElle my Belle and Kamala only speak trash with some English mixed in.
Well, guess what, Kamala Harris is the most demonic, evil, vile, disgusting, disgraceful, slutty, immoral, red-light district worker communist to run for vice-president or be elected to public office!!
Come now, tell us what you really think… ;~}
First of all, I’m confident that Mrs. Trump did NOT sit down one morning looking for something to pass her time, grabbed a piece of graph paper, and said “Hey, I’m going to totally redo the Rose Garden. Get my work boots I’m ripping out plants today” No doubt the idea was brought up to her by maintenance and landscaping office with the info that they needed to make it compliant with ADA and that some of the plants and trees were getting to a point that they needed to be replaced. She then sat down with a landscape artist who walked through changes that would make sense and Mrs. Trump approved it. Then a landscape crew did the work.
Name calling shows how low the liberals will go.
Actually from what I just read, you are close. She used the original blueprint from 1962, and added upgrades to comply with ADA and to upgrade it for A/V for the press and event filming. In other words, she restored it to it’s historical design after years of neglect, and upgraded it to bring it into the 21st century.
One person is a trend.
Everyone on the Left is a hateful racist xenophobe against foreigners. Now we know. Why is the Left always so racist and hateful? You be the judge.