According to the NY Post AG Barr has been aware of the Hunter Biden posts since ‘before spring’ of 2020.

The nation’s top law enforcement official avoided providing information about the probes to Republicans in Congress without explanation, a person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

One of the investigations was made public this week, when the 50-year-old son of President-elect Joe Biden disclosed on Wednesday that he was being probed for possible tax fraud.

President Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly urged the AG to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens.

– Read more at the NY Post

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Of course we all know the media played a big role in suppression of the Hunter Biden story.



—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.