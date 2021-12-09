Some members of the media, driven by a column by Washington Post writer Dana Milbank, are actually claiming that Joe Biden is being treated more harshly in the media than former President Trump. The same media who brought you Russia collusion are now saying Trump had it easier. Fake News?
Joe Biden is overseeing inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis, supply chain problems, foreign policy blunders, and more. Yet the Biden administration is now meeting with members of the media to plead for nicer news coverage.
Kamala Harris and other Democrats have even less appeal than Biden according to a new poll. Plus, Mitch McConnell helps pave the way to once again work with Democrats to raise the debit limit.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
No, in reality America has been educated to the fact that the propaganda from the mainstream opinionators has reached an all time low and there is not more trash lies they can come up with on President Trump so now it’s bozo the clowns turn in the barrel. Their biggest problem is that the biden info. is the truth and the opinionators cannot digest that.
Worse, maybe, in the sense of content because Biden has nothing to show but incompetence and stupidity—but they cover for him big time.
“Joe Biden is overseeing inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis, supply chain problems, foreign policy blunders, and more. Yet the Biden administration is now meeting with members of the media to plead for nicer news coverage.” Everyone builds their own reputation, Joe—so, build back better.
Regardless of IF (and I stress the IF) the (so-called) “mainstream” media is treating Brandon (er, Biden) more “harshly” than they did Trump, or not – I would point out that the stories that are hounding Brandon (er, Biden) are TRUE – the reporting on Trump were FABRICATED!
There WAS NO “Trump/Russia Collusion”, but the Fake News outlets pushed that narrative ENDLESSLY for 4 years (hell, SOME haven’t stopped).
Brandon (er, Biden) has CREATED the issues that are plaguing him and his administration!