Some members of the media, driven by a column by Washington Post writer Dana Milbank, are actually claiming that Joe Biden is being treated more harshly in the media than former President Trump. The same media who brought you Russia collusion are now saying Trump had it easier. Fake News?

Joe Biden is overseeing inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis, supply chain problems, foreign policy blunders, and more. Yet the Biden administration is now meeting with members of the media to plead for nicer news coverage.

Kamala Harris and other Democrats have even less appeal than Biden according to a new poll. Plus, Mitch McConnell helps pave the way to once again work with Democrats to raise the debit limit.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

