Covid 19 is back in the news, and the coronavirus policies that are coming out of some areas just show that the Black Lives Matter movement is trumping health policy. In Lincoln County, Oregon, face masks were required for white people but optional for “people of color.” Does coronavirus know the difference? The policy received so much blowback that the county has now announced that it will “regrettably” reverse its decision.

Is this the way to battle racism? What did this policy say about the seriousness of coronavirus when people’s feelings were put above public health?

This week, Joe Biden showed a complete lack of leadership in addition to confusing facts and figures… again. Plus, CHOP is about to get hit with a ton of lawsuits.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

