The Washington Redskins are facing increased pressure to change the team name. Will Redskins team owner Dan Snyder give in to Black Lives Matter and the woke mob? The NFL will certainly offer no support as the league has caved in completely.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has given his blessing on players kneeling during the national anthem, and now, the NFL has announced that it will actually be playing TWO national anthems: the black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will then be followed by “The Star Spangled Banner.” So much for the great, American melting pot. This is America in 2020.

President Trump announced stunning jobs numbers for June which shows the economy is booming back to life. Plus, Walmart decides to stop selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

