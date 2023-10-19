After failing to get the required votes on Monday to become speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan failed again on Wednesday. Jordan had 20 Republican votes against him on Monday, but that number increased to 22 votes on Wednesday.
Every Democrat voted for Hakeem Jeffries, but the House Republicans have yet to rally around Jordan. Will Jordan become House speaker? If not, who will eventually win the gavel?
The crisis at our southern border is back in the spotlight. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just can’t bring herself to support Israel.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Worthless Republicans fail the American people yet again.
If a Muslim terroist comforter by the name of Hakeem, every bit as morally confused as Tlaib, gets elevatd to the 3rd in line to succeed a fallen American President, then Obama has indeed not only FUNdeMENTALLY succeeded in transforming our Christian nation into the values of middle east darkness, division, desecration and violence in the same image of those who destroy their own there as the Democrat party has succeeded in doing here in less than 3 short years. If it comes to hitting the streets and matresses here at home, they forget that when it comes to dealing out death and destruction, there are no more efficent people on earth in doing so, when necessity demands it, than white American Anglo Saxon Patriots, who when armed with the science and knowledge of Jews like Einstein get capable of turning the entire middle east worlds and deserts of Muslim mayhem into to sheets of nuclear melted glass as devoid of life as Sodom and Gommorah are today. Those who prefer to make Islam, not America Great Again had better pause and get a grip on reality, and the ungreat House member eight line up with the Conservtive Republicans to ensure our best fate.