Rashida Tlaib is a member of the US Congress representing Michigan and the Democrat Party. This is what she tweeted the day after a black man was accidentally shot by a white police officer.

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

If we lived in total anarchy as Tlaib advocates what would the crime rate be? Who would we call if we needed help?

Ilhan Omar wasn’t much better. She is also lighting fires and she’s right in the middle of the flames since she represents Minnesota in Congress.

We are sick and heartbroken. In the closing days of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Brooklyn Center police killed 20 year old Daunte Wright, another Black man, during a traffic stop. This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop. pic.twitter.com/bCqp3xRnT8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2021

Both Omar and Tlaib are members of the ‘Squad’, Democrats and Muslim.

What can be done about deliberate attempts to inflame the situation by elected members of Congress?