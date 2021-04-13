Rashida Tlaib is a member of the US Congress representing Michigan and the Democrat Party. This is what she tweeted the day after a black man was accidentally shot by a white police officer.
It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.
Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.
No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021
If we lived in total anarchy as Tlaib advocates what would the crime rate be? Who would we call if we needed help?
Ilhan Omar wasn’t much better. She is also lighting fires and she’s right in the middle of the flames since she represents Minnesota in Congress.
We are sick and heartbroken.
In the closing days of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Brooklyn Center police killed 20 year old Daunte Wright, another Black man, during a traffic stop.
This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop. pic.twitter.com/bCqp3xRnT8
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2021
Both Omar and Tlaib are members of the ‘Squad’, Democrats and Muslim.
What can be done about deliberate attempts to inflame the situation by elected members of Congress?
I am done with those who condone government funded murder. (Tliab) Has she changed her mind on government funded abortions?
The person shot in MN was a criminal, he had warrants out for his arrest, he was driving around with an unregistered vehicle, he made a conscious decision to run when he was stopped. HE is responsible for each of these ‘strikes’ against him. Had he made different decisions he would very likely be alive today.
However, unborn children who are murdered in the womb are not responsible for their deaths and have no way to make a different, more responsible decision.
Oh so there adding flames to the fire? Why dont they step in them?
AND for god sake, WHY ARE THEY NOT BEING charged with INCITING THIS violence!!
Rashida and Omar are traitors. Rashida and Omar should be put in a prison cell, with 4 walls and a door and force them into writing fifty thousand times a day, that they (Rashida and Omar) are racists! They hate our Country and they can go rot in you know where!
IF i had my way, they would BOTH be publicly humiliated by seeing their citizenship REVOKED, their residency status revoked, THEIR ASSETS Seized, and then get led onto a plane, and AIR DROPPED over somalia…
Makes you Wonder….. Who voted for these two people for a position in Congress? Who are these voters? The same people who voted for Biden, the man can’t even walk up a set of stairs, can’t remember who his VP is ? They voted for all three. Makes you Wonder…. as you look out your window and watch the smoke of your city go up in flames and the looting that is destroying jobs of innocent people…..Makes you wonder….. How long will people let this go on?
This is what must happen! A Republican Congressman or Senator must go to the floor of Congress, and have the balls to condemn both of these planted traitors for their comments, racism, sedition and incitement to chaos and demand they be impeached immediately! Pelosi MUST be pressed to condemn their divisive, racist, traitorous comments, and if she doesn’t, she too must be impeached for incitement to terrorism as an accomplice.
Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan…it is time to stand up and be counted or you both and I will see our country destroyed. Enough is enough, do your sworn duty to protect us from this domestic terrorist threat and rid us of these vile insurgents. Anything less will see the demise of our once proud country.
My name is Brett.
TOO long already!
Too bad these two ladies, and I use the term loosely, can’t tell the truth. The truth is that had this young man, who was not some innocent kid by the way, had just followed the officers orders and gotten out of the car, he would be alive today. This was a young man with an outstanding arrest warrant for an ARMED ROBBERY and is on You Tube brandishing a gun and singing about drugs and money, not some innocent angel. We really need to stop making heroes out of drug addicted or drug selling, gun toting black criminals and using them as an excuse to further racial division in this country.
“ladies”?… excuse me while stick my finger down my throat! I say let them keep it up… in fact lets encourage them… get it to the point the entire city looks like down town Baghdad after desert storm… get all the communist occupier democrat run cities to be completely destroyed and lay in waste by their support and harpy screeching the same old tired blah, blah, blahblah racism blah, Blah Blah..blah..racist blah… that no one even listen to or cares about that fake garbage. Maybe that might open one or two eyes of all the lies deception and out right fraud the occupiers projectile vomit on daily basis.
YOU just know, if they DO GET that bad, WE ALL will be on the hook, financially, to REPAIR IT all.
Whats the difference Ituser… 31 trillion.. or 185 trillion… we can’t payback either … at this point it’s ALL going to implode … we’re screwed … you know it… I know it… we all know… including the communist occupiers. So.. we may as well have some entertainment before we storm the Bastille and start chopping heads.
Yes high over that cesspool with no parachutes
Mostly overlooked in the reporting is a little statement in one of the original news reports about this recalcitrant individual is that he was often in possession of an illegal 45 caliber handgun. The police were aware of this.
It is unfortunate that he was killed, but the impetus to his death was caused by him.
I am retired from law enforcement (thankfully) and my heart goes out to the family and to the officer who has to live with taking a life. I had to do that 31 years ago and the haunting is still there
I’ve known many a cop, who when they hear ‘XYZ may be in possession of an illegal firearm”, instantly get more twitchy..
What more proof is needed that these “squad” members are un-American and treasonous. They strive to divide rather than unite. Here is a perfect opportunity to teach their “community” that they should follow the law and law enforcement officers instructions. But no, it has to be more tear down the system BS. Things will never change until the narrative the back community is being fed changes. Are their bad cops, sure. But the vast majority are just trying to enforce the law. If you’ve not broken the law, there is nothing to fear. If you have broke the law and you’re caught, then its time to face the music. You know what you’ve done, time to pay the piper.
These two want to shut down Police at all costs. They obviously want these cities run by warlords, the only type of law enforcement (?) that they seem to understand. Dangerous is an understatement by any stretch of the imagination. They should retreat to areas of the world where warlords are the norm, they might just feel more at home.
They not only want cops completely defunded, but INCARCERATIONS stopped, and the military also eliminated..
.
stop breaking the law –
.
break the law, risk getting shot
don’t break the law, don’t get shot
.
simple
.
some people just don’t get it
.
The very thing that this so-called “member of congress” and the rest of the “GANG” are doing is inciting insurrection and violence. The very thing “they” accused Trump of doing. And the twisted SOB’s that run “TWITTER” and other social medias are so two faced that they won’t shut them down. People make mistakes they are not perfect. Unfortunately, someone lost their life which saddens me greatly. The Demoniacrats now in control of our country, are not willing to work together to create “Unity” but to create division and promote hatred and violence. Is our nation perfect – not in the least, but we need to do our best to support make our nation great.
I am reminded each time one of the “GANG” opens their mouths – That is Demoniacrats and Liberals did have double standards – they would have not standards at all.
IF anything, Commiebook, twiter etc, would ban ANYONE SUGGESTING these two, get removed/punished..
They are not a squad, they’re just a GAGGLE, loud, honking and squawking silly geese. They’re part of the demo-socialists who have all turned themselves into soulless evil creatures that only thrive on chaos, turmoil and misery; including their own.
Put that pair in charge and they will be chopping heads until the end of Time. Why do we continue to tolerate that kind of human slime in our Congress?? Or even in this country?
Because these days, being a Patriot is seen as a crime, while being a Traitor, is being rewarded..
They want to make America as useless as the countries of their ancestors. Where they would not be able to speak their minds!
President Trump is accused of causing the Capital invasion, what these two are doing is much worse! If they want total anarchy send them back to their beloved country!
THEY almost impeached him for it too.. YET NOT ONE Of these two, have EVER EVEN faced charges for the incitment of violence, or SUPPORT OF criminals they’ve done.
These two “Members of Congress”, and I use that term very loosely because they CLEARLY DO NOT belong there, are HIGHLY RACIST ! They make everything into a RACIAL situation, and neither one of them respect America, OR should be LIVING in America , let alone in our American Congress !
2 Muslims want to get rid of the police. That’s scary. So somebody can do something ??? That’s insane
I’d love to see capital police tell these two “SINCE YOU WANT NO COPS< that also means YOU GET NO PERSONAL PROTECTIVE DETAIL!
It’s a shame that those two muslim traitors aren’t caught up in a street fight with the cops, that would be an excellent way for this country to be rid of a couple of America hating slime balls.
THEY would never ever be caught anywhere CLOSE to the action, without their armed security surrounding them.
Western Civilization developed over thousands of years. The system is not perfect and never will be since it depends on input by people in each generation of varying opinions and societal goals. Importantly, the philosophy it fostered allowed development of successful societies. Those who recognized the success of those societies and embraced them as their own generally did well. And, they did not lose their own identity unless they willingly abandoned it. Yes, there have been instances where individuals of good will have been destroyed by the dominant culture. I’m thinking of the 1921 Tulsa, OK, massacre, the Holocaust, the “Trail of Tears,” and the Californios. When you look at that culture though, you find domination by a sub-set of haters –“The Socialist Left.” This is why totalitarian regimes either exist by force or eventually fail. Islam is a prime example. The same is true of socialism/Marxism/communism as screeched by the Leftist-Democrats. They will never accept the goodness that Western Civilization has brought and we shouldn’t tolerate their presence among us. Take them out by ANY means possible – be that deportation, extraction from public life, ostracism, political incapacitation, or in any other way. The method is irrelevant. In context of this article, good-bye and good-riddance to Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and their harpy sycophants.
They impeached Trump for far less.
Throw gas on the fire? Nope. Just open their mouths and pass gas
Both tlaib and omar are radical, anarchist supporting muslim terrorists that need to be thrown out of congress and out of this country! NOW!
AND so do all those who keep VOTING THOSE TWO into office…
I support these two fine representatives in their efforts to get rid of police.
We can start with the Capitol Police.
[/sarc]
It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.
They claimed Trump incited Riots, yet say nothing of this traitor.
Throw this worthless garbage out of Congress.
You’d be labeled a racist/islamophobe on twitter, if you DID mention them..
Family of the criminal will soon be millionaires. Who said crime doesn’t pay.
LETS Hope not…
Here we have two irrelevant elected officials trying to appear relevant and instead make fools of themselves. Those who have even the slightest bit of common sense can see that they are mentally deficient just by the spewing of divisive rhetoric. They have no idea about who, or what they represent.
They are in their position of power because they lie to their constituents when running for office, and then extol their misguided agendas once in position. It is sad that their constituents do not recognize their deceit, and elect more responsible individuals. They both should be impeached, and convicted of sedition. Maybe if the conservatives can retake Congress we will see a massive list of these traitors impeached and removed from elected life forever.
We can forgive these two emotion-manipulating race hustlers for not understanding the consequences of sowing the wind. They haven’t read Hosea…
Sorry, but NEITHER OF THEM Deserve one iota of ANYONE’s forgiveness..
Why aren’t they being held accountable for inciting hatred and violence? They tried to impeach Trump for far less.
A) they are democrats.. They seem to be above the law
B) they are females, they’d cry sexism
C) they both are mudslimes, so they’d cry islamophobia.
Okey, dokey, since the squad wants all policing to be abolished, lets start with their security detail…. GONE!!! The Secret
Service and FBI….. GONE!!! Let the whole of Washington DC politicians fend for themselves. GONE are their armored cars as well as the Capitol Police force. Let Nancy’s sergent-at-arms look out for these marxists.
AND the DC national guard – GONE!
These two women have no place in our Congress. They were both very disrespectful of Trump and their language quite often is more akin to that of a street activist rather than that of a leader in America. They disrespect this country—what it was founded upon as well as what it stands for. I am not the least bit interested in their view on one damned thing. They should pack up, go back to their home country and stay there. All they want is stardom and media attention.
It is a damn shame that politicians cannot tell the truth. Of course, no self-respecting Democrat
would dare admit that there is a disproportionate amount of crime committed by black males.
Moreover, they want to stick to the narrative that there is systemic racism involved only when a
white officer shoots a black male even though the suspect failed to comply with the officer’s command.
If members of the squad truly want to help their black constituents, try teaching them to respect the
law, respect authority, quit committing crimes and finally, take responsibility for your own actions.
Of course this will never happen because that would require going against the narrative that is designed
to keep us divided so that we are always distracted from what is really going on this country.
A very sad state of affairs……………and it is not just in Minnesota.
If there were no police who would protect these two from all their enemies?
They have personal security, paid for by tax dollars.
Hence why i DEMAND that all politicians, from local mayors/aldermen to congress critters, WHO DEMAND WE the people can’t be protected (either by the cops our by ourselves with firearms)< SHOULD NEVER EVER BE allowed to have their OWN ARMED security.
The radicals in our government are calling for the total elimination of law enforcement, prisons, and jails, which subsequently would end the need for a judicial system, courts, judges, lawyers, and laws. Maybe we should give them what they wish for, so their constituents can pull them out of the White House by their hair, and run them out of the country. Don’t think it wouldn’t happen, it would. They are ignorant morons who expect others to live as they wouldn’t. Do you really think any of them would be willing to go without their personal security detail? Yet they want our guns and our police. If that sounds like they have a death wish for Americans, you have your thinking cap on.