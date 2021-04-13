Rashida Tlaib is a member of the US Congress representing Michigan and the Democrat Party. This is what she tweeted the day after a black man was accidentally shot by a white police officer.

If we lived in total anarchy as Tlaib advocates what would the crime rate be? Who would we call if we needed help?

Ilhan Omar wasn’t much better. She is also lighting fires and she’s right in the middle of the flames since she represents Minnesota in Congress.

Both Omar and Tlaib are members of the ‘Squad’, Democrats and Muslim.

What can be done about deliberate attempts to inflame the situation by elected members of Congress?

