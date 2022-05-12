During the Wednesday evening episode of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tried to equate enacting abortion restrictions to enacting “sperm regulation legislation” and asserted that men would not be able to handle women controlling their bodies in that way if the shoe were on the other foot.

Host Joy Reid brought the congresswoman onto her show to discuss Republicans’ plot to control women’s bodies across the nation.

“Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby. It’s never been about children, because if it was, we’d have better resources for when the child is actually born, but so it was never about that. It’s just about control,” she said.

“It’s about who our government sees as fully human in this country,” the lawmaker added.

– Read more at Fox News

—————————————–

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

—————————————–

Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary. We need all of the above. This is an emergency. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 3, 2022