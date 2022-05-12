During the Wednesday evening episode of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tried to equate enacting abortion restrictions to enacting “sperm regulation legislation” and asserted that men would not be able to handle women controlling their bodies in that way if the shoe were on the other foot.
Host Joy Reid brought the congresswoman onto her show to discuss Republicans’ plot to control women’s bodies across the nation.
“Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby. It’s never been about children, because if it was, we’d have better resources for when the child is actually born, but so it was never about that. It’s just about control,” she said.
“It’s about who our government sees as fully human in this country,” the lawmaker added.
Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary.
We need all of the above. This is an emergency.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 3, 2022
And exactly how do you take that element out of the equation, Ms Bush??
And, further—you make the idea of intimacy distasteful. If you and/or Ms Reid are married, I feel for your husbands—or maybe they got what they deserved.
Maybe neither One of them had any children. That could be the Case.
Well the govt already cares not about personal responsibility, when they MANDATED VACCINE SHOTS.. So why do they care so much about whammen having control over their own bodies here?!
Cori Bush why didn’t Ur mommy abort U ? If it not about babies .
Abortion by it’s very nature is about the pre-born human being, the BABY. They are the one most drastically affected by the choice of another person. They are the one that has the most to gain or lose by the decision that they have zero voice in affecting.
The whole ‘ there are no resources for mom’s and babies once the baby is born’ is absolutely false. In addition to the myriad of governmental assistance available there are countless private and/or faith based organizations that provide substantial assistance to mothers and babies in unexpected pregnancy situations. Care and resources don’t end when the baby is born. Long term support in the forms of diapers, other supplies, clothing, major needs (i.e. car seats, strollers, etc.), food, work training, child care, finding a home or apartment, rent, other services, etc. are all available at little or no cost. Faith based organizations do not require the recipients to be members of the faith either.
Considering that over 50% of abortions are performed on minority babies it would suggest that racism is strong in the pro-abortion movement.
Hell, there’s so many programs and support out there, if you costed out all of it, a whammen with a kid, can often ‘clear’ 40 thousand + a year…. ALL without working.
enacting “sperm regulation legislation” and asserted that men would not be able to handle women controlling their bodies in that way if the shoe were on the other foot
The shoe is already on that other foot. Women already “control men’s bodies in that way,” with, “No glove, no love.”
I swear, these people are demonic.
…“It’s about who our government sees as fully human in this country,”
You mean like the human growing in the mother’s womb? I hope this vote backfires on the Democrats. The bill that failed allowed abortion up until birth. They wanted every Senator on the record. The record shows that every Democrat Senator except one just voted in favor of infanticide.
AND since the left, RABIDLY SUPPORTED forcign vaccines into folks or lose their jobs, THEY OBVIOUSLY Don’t care about ‘humans’ there!
Cori Bush, is just another angry, and ignorant black woman, sucked into the leftist rhetoric on women’s reproductive rights, a euphemism for birth control at any cost. ABORTION IS BABY KILLING! Something you and your ilk support. Lord have mercy on your evil views.
AND as i have often said, IF KILLING A pregnant woman, even if the killer (say a driver in another vehicle) didn’t KNOW SHE WAS PREGNANT, can get him (or her) charged with TWO COUNTS of manslaughter/murder/negligent homicide etc, WHY THEN IS IT NOT ALSO murder/homicide etc, when a whammen aborts her fetus??
WHY IS THE KID “Alive” For criminal charges in one case, but totally “not alive” for the other??
“Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby. It’s never been about children…”
Oh right. Abortion is about digging potatoes, #ell yes its about babies. What else are they digging out of women’s bodies after smashing the kids head to kill it. What it is NOT about is women’s bodies. It is about helpless children being murdered. They are not doing anything to women’s bodies. Let me make this clear. Abortion is not about your body, but about the body of the unborn child. It you are not the one being murdered. Abortion is just a “polite” way to say infanticide, but murder buy any other name is still murder.
Why don’t these liberal pro-abortion women just get themselves fixed so they can’t get pregnant? But, they would probably dream up some other situation to complain and protest about. Life with them must be quite the experience.