Protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court on Monday night following a report of a leaked draft opinion signaling the high court intends to overturn abortion protections ensured in Roe vs. Wade.
Demonstrators gathered outside the court chanting “abortion is healthcare” and carrying signs in opposition of the leaked opinion.
In the opinion, drafted in February and reported by Politico on Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito was joined by at least four other justices in the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade’s holding of a federal constitutional right to abortion and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which largely maintained that right.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Politico said that it obtained a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in Dobbs vs. Jackson, a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. It was not immediately clear whether changes had been made to the draft since it circulated in February, as Politico noted it was not final while adding that opinions can often undergo multiple drafts and vote changes before a decision is revealed.
The original story written by a reporter at Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows
The opinion in the case is not expected to be published until late June.
Dafna Linzer, Politico’s executive editor, wrote in an editor’s note that “after an extensive review process, we are confident of the authenticity of the draft” as Politico noted that “no draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.”
“This unprecedented view into the justices’ deliberations is plainly news of great public interest,” she wrote.
SCOTUSblog, an independent blog written by lawyers, law professors and students about the high court, condemned the leak.
“It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff,” the site’s Twitter account wrote. “This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”
Court watchers are practically incandescent at this alleged leak. Says @JonathanTurley:
*It is hard not to view this as a malicious act.
*A breach of the most fundamental obligations and traditions of the Court.
*The greatest crisis Chief Justice Roberts has faced on the Court. https://t.co/SLfPgcExxR
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) May 3, 2022
…The most likely motivation is obviously to pressure the Court and push the legislation in Congress on a federal abortion law before the midterm elections. It will also likely renew the call for court packing.
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022
Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson called the leaked decision “horrifying and unprecedented,” adding that it “confirms our worst fears” that the Supreme Court would end the constitutional right to abortion in a statement Monday.
McGill Johnson added that Planned Parenthood had been preparing for a potential move by the high court to overturn Roe vs. Wade and is “built for the fight” but asserted that abortion remains legal in the meantime.
“Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal and we will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion,” she said.
Lila Rose, founder and president of anti-abortion group Live Action, called for even further action to ensure that “every human being’s right to life is legally protected from the moment of fertilization” in a statement emailed to UPI.
“Roe has been wrongly decided since the day it was issued. It’s illogical and gravely unjust,” said Rose. “A decision overruling Roe would be an important step in the right direction of acknowledging and protecting our fundamental right to life, but if this decision is issued, true justice has not yet been achieved.”
The leak also prompted calls to action from members of Congress on Monday night.
“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe vs. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wrote on Twitter. “And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.
Justice Roberts, do you know anything about this??
Roberts rules of order,,,,i.e. lick middle finger and stick it into the air to see which way the wind blows, then bow to the will of the blowhard selfish minority that would seek to fool THE PEOPLE they are an actual majority. That is how Roberts stuck a former self-governing American people with the socialist taught government dependency of Obamacare. He better not give us the middle finger on this one.
Once again, the forces and people of consumption who bear and live in the image of the great Consumer, defying their created image to live in the image of the great CREATOR, conspire to undermine the American good and promote the evil of self-centeredness over their ability to self-govern. It all began in the garden of Eden now turned by the secular socialists into the American garden of Evil where fallible men socially attempt to take on their self-created self-centered image of the American failing man-gods listening to the social snakes rather than their own God spoken consciences.
“Eat of the fruit of the tree of our abortive knowledge and you shall become as God.” Thus, was born the great lie regarding the life and death of American innocence, and the beginning of the modern-day Democrat Party of American Reptiles and snakes who now slither about our Capital invading even the Supreme Court of whispering liars and American mind and law manipulators. Yet still that ancient foe, doth seek to work us woe. Their craft and power are great, and armed with cruel hate, on earth is not their equal,,,nor in America their false sense of equity.
“abortion is healthcare” — Whose health? I think the baby may not agree with this.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
If something has a heartbeat it is alive, to stop that heartbeat is to kill.
There are many of ways to prevent one from becoming pregnant.
It was a bad decision from the very beginning, everybody at the time knew it, even thsoe who supported it had to admit the reasoning behind the opinion was faulty. Constitutional scholars agreed that it would not end anything and eventually it would come back to haunt the courts, and it finally has. Liberal lawmakers are already planning their strategies to pass legislation which they were unable to do in the past when the notion was more popular or neuter the Court.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD = murder factory.
people in this world have a complete nuclear breakdown when some one kills or beats a dog.
but killing a human baby is natural to these demons.
On the leak: Make all court personnel take lie detector test to find out who is the subversive rat in the court. .
MSM spreading mis-info that 70% of entire population is for unrestricted abortion.
It’s very clear that abortion & even same sex marriage are issues for people in individual states & are not rights guaranteed under any reasoned understanding of the constitution or ideals that the nation was founded on.
Seems MSM, liberals & Dems think we are stupid enough to believe that 70% of population will somehow be forcibly prevented by 30% of population from voting for / electing reps in their states who will enact state laws to provide unrestricted abortion. Yeah, right.
it is the same political tyrants & degenerates who demand the nation wide legalized slaughter of American babies who then have the nerve to dictate that US citizens must save lives of foreign children being dragged like dogs across 1000’s miles by illegal aliens as excuse to enter USA & now we are being browbeaten to save the lives of Ukraine children from the conflict with Russia our own govt is interfering in & escalating into WW3.
Since abortion ends the existence of a person that already exist when the sperm penetrates the egg it meets the definition of MURDER! MURDER has always been illegal so SCOTUS made a mistake saying it was legal. SCOTUS has reversed it’s own decisions before like when SCOTUS denied a black persons rights to be human and declared them property!
Leaking this was illegal and the leaker must be punished. I pray that the protests wanting Roe vs Wade will be ignored by the Supreme Court Justices!
Dems are going to use this big-time hoping it will help stir the pot with their mid term prospects, which everyone knows are dismal. Mistruths about Roe are already spewing everywhere. If the abortion issue goes back to the states, federal control will be lost over how it is implemented. God forbid the voters of each state have a say in what they want and possibly eliminate the option of abortion up until birth. Most people support abortion with stricter time constraints based on updated science. This argument has been a long-time coming but the “leak” aspect is unlawful and must be nipped in the bud, immediately. I’m beginning to think dems will do anything to get their way when they face losing a battle – including stooping to unlawful or criminal acts. Blatant lying to justify and push a desired outcome is a part of everyday life in Congress and this White House. It’s sickening. What’s next?