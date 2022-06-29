Denouncing last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other abortion-rights advocates vowed at a news conference Monday to pursue countermeasures, including legislation, executive action — and perhaps a national women’s strike.
During the news conference at the state Democratic Party’s campaign headquarters in Seattle, Jayapal and other speakers shared their own stories of obtaining legal abortions after careful consideration, and lamented their children will no longer have that federally guaranteed right.
“This is a dark, dark time in our country. An extremist, Republican-controlled Supreme Court has gutted Roe v. Wade, doing something truly unprecedented, which is taking away a constitutional right that has been the law of the land for over half a century,” said Jayapal, D-Seattle, who shared her own decision to have an abortion after being told her pregnancy would be high risk.
Jayapal pointed to a raft of measures that House Democrats already have advanced in an effort to codify and expand access to abortion. But, she said, the Senate has blocked such proposals due to the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome.
She called for an end to the filibuster — an action President Joe Biden and conservative Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have opposed.
Jayapal said House Democrats will advance additional legislation in the coming months, and called for Judiciary Committee hearings into the conduct of Supreme Court justices who said at their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade represented an important legal precedent, but voted to overturn it.
Jayapal also raised the prospect of a national strike by women, citing a 1975 strike in Iceland, in which 90% of women reportedly participated, shutting down much of the country. “It is time to consider such a move here in the United States,” she said.
Harrell reiterated his commitment that Seattle police would not aid out-of-state law enforcement agencies in enforcing “punitive and reactionary” abortion bans in other states.
Dr. Jennifer Chin, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UW Medicine, said Friday’s decision, though expected following the leak of a draft version of the ruling, left her feeling like she’d been punched in the stomach.
“Pregnant people will die as a result of this decision. Not only will this affect patients seeking to end their pregnancy, this will have devastating ripple effects,” Chin said. “They will hemorrhage. They will experience severe infection. They will go into organ failure. They will die and leave their families behind all because the Supreme Court has abandoned reproductive justice and told women and everyone with a uterus that they do not matter.”
Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa shared her own personal decision to delay motherhood by having three abortions while pursuing her career.
“If not for the right to choose, there would be no Commissioner Hasegawa, nor would I be the mother that I am today,” she said. “In a time of blatant misogyny, transphobia and homophobia, living authentically and speaking out loud is an act of resistance.”
While abortion rights are protected by law in Washington due to a voter-approved initiative in 1991, Democrats are calling for additional measures.
State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski pointed to this year’s midterm elections, arguing Democrats need even greater legislative majorities than those they already have to institute new measures such as a constitutional amendment on abortion that would require two-thirds majorities in the state House and Senate.
Over the weekend, Gov. Jay Inslee announced during a fiery speech at the state Capitol that he’ll advance a proposal to enshrine the state’s abortion protections in the state constitution.
I swear, the idiotic overreaction to this Roe/Wade decision makes Trump Derangement Syndrome look like a minor aggravation. I have never seen such mind-boggling stupidity and ignorance from what are supposed to be rational thinking, level-headed women. These pro-abortionists have all lost their minds—or from the looks of it, maybe they didn’t have one to begin with.
There is no Constitutional right to abortion. If one of these fools can find it in there, I would like to see it.
They are not being denied abortions if they want one—and there seems to be a rabid desire for them.
They are not being relegated to second-class citizens and having their healthcare taken away.
Of course, the Dems think they have an Ace to play now in the upcoming mid-terms. What they really have is a whole new class of mental health cases to go along with the ones they want to catch in gun purchases. This national temper tantrum is so over the top and so unnecessary—it really needs to stop.
You are so right when you state that abortion is not mentioned in the constitution, no matter how hard you look, even trying to hid it in one of the other amendments. It was a law that happened to get passed back then, and laws get changed all the time. To have been a constitutional right there would have had to be an amendment to our constitution, which of course there wasn’t. No, the people that have to live day to day, are more interested `in pocket book issues, like inflation, gas and food prices, the poor economy, the over running of our country by illegals coming here and sucking up resources that our own citizens are in need of. No, I would think abortion is further down on the list of issues in people’s mind. Besides, it we had a truthful and honest media, they would tell people that abortion is still not illegal and is available in many states. If it isn’t, then vote in politicians that agree with your issues, and make it legal in your state.
Slavery was the law of the land for much longer than half of a century as was ‘separate but equal’ (which it really wasn’t) both supported by DEMOCRATS and yet struck down by the Court and a WAR! They also “lamented their children will no longer have the federally guarenteed right” to be aborted!
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
National woman’s strike,,,,Is that where they all stop having sex with worthless men unable to support them or a child, when in drugged out mindsets of immediate gratifications and social entitlements. Let the Strike begin,,,Let the need for abortions cease.
Constitution of United States of America 1789 (rev. 1992)
Amendment 10
The Tenth Amendment says that the Federal Government only has those powers delegated in the Constitution.
If it isn’t listed, it belongs to the states or to the people.
The U.S. Constitution DOES NOT give a women the right to kill her unborn baby and never did and was intended intended for that purpose!
These demonic Democrats in California even have a bill that will allow a mother to kill her baby up until 28 days after birth.
It appears that the Democrat Party is but a demonic cult and its supporters are disciples of Satan.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
this is why women should not be in political offices.
they decided to have careers and the family be dammed also they are tooooo emotional to make
rational decesions
capricorn1; you can’t judge all women by the behavior of a few.
It would be like saying men should not be in politics because of Joe, Biden, Adam Schiff, chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney.
When we elect Godless, dishonest, immoral, hateful self-righteous representatives like the corrupt puppet Joe Biden, Tinkerbell PinocchiObama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, racist Maxine Waters, Liars Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Camel toe Kamala Harris, Bimbo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, squaw Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens? No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation. Vote ALL liberal Democrats and RINOs OUT of Office everywhere. Return this country to we the people and by the people.
go for it bimbo
Jayapal’s idea of floating an abortion idea is a giant blowup balloon at an BLM parade that looks like something Hunter Biden just dated. That’s the kind of float and parade she and her democrat squad belongs leading. When their floated ideas finally burst and blow up in their faces, it’s called Pop Goes the Weasels.
Go ahead, strike. It’s a good day when Jayapal isn’t in Congress casting a vote.
some one needs to tell this Id10t Abortions are NOT BIRTH CONTROL she had three abortions to further her career, LOSER.
Jayapal and Inslee are idiots, and bring absolutely no value to government. They need to be voted out. Unfortunately, they love their Socialist numbskulls up in the Pacific Northwest, so they will continue to be re-elected.
If that lady was shouting “No justice no ‘hooha’!” I would take no ‘hooha’ for 0$ Alex.