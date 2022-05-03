It is time to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) because it provides no real security and has become a threat to America’s freedom.

Former President George W. Bush may have created the government department with the best of intentions in the wake of 9/11 and the declaration of the war against terror but the agency has become a burdensome mechanism of big government and state control and now ominously threatens your very freedom to speak while doing nothing to close an open southern border that has been facilitating an invasion of the United States by illegal immigrants, terrorists and cartel criminals. It has to stop and the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board only makes matters more ominous and more urgent.

The problem begins of course with the current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, surely one of the most incompetent people to ever occupy a government office. This man clearly would have been over his head as a junior functionary in any municipality but somehow he has created a border and immigration crisis that is unparalleled and is now proceeding to expand his expertise into censorship with the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board.

The reaction from conservatives and libertarians to this Orwellian concoction was immediate and caustic, as many wondered how the United States Congress could even fund an organization that will decide what is disinformation and what isn’t.

In an interview Sunday on Fox News, Mayorkas had the gall to suggest the Biden administration had not adequately communicated the benefits of the board, although he is the public face of the Biden administration and he was the one announcing the board’s creation last week as he appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the fiscal 2023 budget for his bloated and redundant department.

The ever-dazed Mayorkas was handed another set of talking points over the weekend, apparently in an attempt to mollify those paranoid conservatives who thought it was just too much of a coincidence that the disinformation board would be announced just days after Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media giant and potentially unleash it from censorship chains

Mayorkas explained Sunday that the board will only assess “disinformation that presents a security threat to the homeland.”

“Disinformation from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartels,” he said.

“This is a working group that takes best practices to make sure that, in addressing disinformation that presents a threat to the homeland, our work does not infringe on free speech, does not infringe on civil rights, civil liberties,” he continued. “It’s not about speech, it’s about the connectivity to violence. That is what we need to address. You know, an individual has the free speech right to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. What they don’t have the right to do is take hostages in a synagogue, and that’s where we get involved.”

Do you believe a word of this?

Why should you? This is the same man who has been claiming for more than a year that there is no crisis at the border and just told Congress that the southern border is secure. He said it with a straight, if tortured, face.

He’s also a believer in the white supremacy being the most dangerous threat facing America hoax and has said that repeatedly. Mayorkas has also suggested that he inherited all the problems at the border from the former administration of President Donald Trump. Now that’s rich. We all know that President Joe Biden came into office by opening the southern border and inviting the world to come on over.

The amazing thing is that while Biden has allowed Mayorkas to do nothing at the border, the President continues to ship billions of arms to Ukraine and persists in escalating the potential for war with Russia. He does this with the ease of a man ordering a ham sandwich at a deli. Yet he cannot even complete the building of the wall at the southern border.

So is Mayorkas lying, grossly incompetent, completely delusional or merely following a sinister plan to destroy America? How anyone can sit there and hear the evidence of his failure – the fentanyl killing Americans, the migrants being shipped across the U.S., the terrorists passing through – and remain in complete denial is not just incredible it is deeply disturbing. It is like he is seeing the expected results of his work.

And who has the Biden administration put in charge of this disinformation board? She’s a self-proclaimed disinformation expert who has never had a real job, wrote a few threadbare books that you could struggle to read over an afternoon at the beach and is a hard-care Democratic shill.

Nina Jankowicz dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as disinformation and she could just as easily have said disinformation from Russia and that would have fit into Mayorkas’ guidelines for defining verboten stories.

“I don’t question her objectivity,” Mayorkas said Sunday. “There are people in the department who have a diverse range of views, and they’re incredibly dedicated to the mission. We’re not the opinion police. She has testified before Congress a number of times, she’s recognized as a tremendous authority, and we’re very fortunate to have her.”

Well of course he doesn’t question her objectivity. That would be too obvious. And he’s not the opinion police either, even though that’s exactly what DHS has become.

One conservative pundit pointed out that Democrats should remember that a disinformation board would exist under a Republican administration too and could be used by the GOP to track liberal “disinformation.” But of course that would run contrary to what conservatives want for America. We aren’t comfortable with government agencies deciding what Americans should read and what they should be able to say. They aren’t even happy with guessing who’s going to turn out to be the terrorist based on what they might post on the internet.

But it’s almost as if the Democrats aren’t expecting to ever leave power, that they aren’t worried about their disinformation board passing to the next administration.

Republicans should have been concerned about that happening to the DHS. Bush should not have created another government department to increase government surveillance and control of the population. The United States is top-heavy with police and security organizations and most of them are out of control. The FBI is actively targeting conservatives, The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is poised to seize your assault rifles and cigars. America does not require 13 separate intelligence gathering agencies that all assiduously compete with each other. All of that intelligence capability couldn’t even get it right in Afghanistan and predict the rapid collapse of Kabul to the Taliban.

The GOP must return to a philosophy of “that government is best which governs least” and if the party captures the House in the midterms before the Democrats can declare them null and void, it had better start representing its voters and the grassroots and not aping the liberal policies of the Democratic Party.

