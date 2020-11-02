A clip from a sermon by a Catholic priest has gone viral, as he tackled the issue of Christian voters crossing the aisle in the upcoming election.
Conservative evangelical Christians have been arguing for decades, it seems, that anyone who shares their faith cannot, in good conscience, vote for the Democratic Party and it’s pro-abortion, sexually muddled platform. But it took a Catholic priest to crystalize the argument and make it concise.
Fr. James Altman is the priest at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin. In a clip from one of his Sunday sermons gone viral, he says there are plenty of things people of faith can debate, but there are three non-negotiables:
Altman: “We can debate any SJW [social justice warrior] issue included in our voting guide [from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops]. However, we shall not debate murdering babies. And we shall not debate stem-cell research. We shall not debate non-binary propositions for holy matrimony.
“Ironically, [our voting guide] clearly and unequivocally states that [Joe] Biden is on the godless side of each and every one of those three non-negotiable issues. Boom. Done. Game over.”
The priest said that makes a Christian’s duty clear:
Altman: “You cannot be Catholic – you cannot even be Christian and vote for Biden, period.”
Wednesday on American Family Radio, host Tim Wildmon reacted to Altman’s statement.
“Joe Biden is a Catholic,” he began. “[And] what this priest is saying is what a lot of us who are Catholics and who aren’t Catholics look at and ask: ‘How can you be a member in good standing of a Roman Catholic congregation if you are in favor of something that’s considered a mortal sin?'”
Wildmon says it exposes a rank, spiritual hypocrisy in the Democratic candidate for president.
“If you don’t want to subscribe to that, then leave the church,” said Wildmon, president of American Family Association. “But what people like Biden want to do is have it both ways: He wants to win an election with people who are ‘pro-choice’ – I would say they’re pro-abortion – while at the same time saying, ‘Hey, I’m a good Christian.'”
Fr. James Altman: “If you think there’s any issue more important than the babies … well, good luck with that one on Judgment Day.”
I don’t see how this could be any clearer. Pro-life? You can NOT in good conscience vote for Biden.
I think it’s the “good conscience” part where the Left fails.
And what’s the betting, cause of this, the leftists are gonna attack this pastor, Non stop..
Matthew 7:21
True and False Disciples
“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.
Matthew 12:30
“Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters.”
Matthew 12:35
“A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. 36 But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. 37 For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” And Good Catholics unlike Biden, watch their words carefully because you can’t bribe your way out of hell like the Clinton’s, Obamas, and Bidens buy their way out of jail.”
My only question is why it took 50 years for a priest to realize that pro-abortion politicians can’t be good Catholics.
Or good Christians in general.
Or good people.
When abortion doctors routinely kill more people than Ted Bundy ever dreamed of, we have a serious problem. Abortion is evil. If I have to explain to you why killing babies is evil, then what’s the point?
It’s impossible to have a reasoned debate with people who are proud of their own ignorance.
I’m sure there are a lot of priests who realize that and have for many years. Like any other profession it takes guts to speak up and say what this young man said. I’m not Catholic but if I was I’d want him for my priest.
Btw, what he said applies to non-Catholic Christians just as much as it does to Catholics. There are as many protestants who call themselves Christians but believe in abortion or other non-Biblical practices as there are Catholics. They are all imposters, fooling man, but they won’t fool God.
Abortion, in one year, kills more babies, than ALL wars have killed.
“But it took a Catholic priest to crystallize the argument and make it concise.”
Nah! The argument was made concise and crystal clear well over 2,000 years ago. And how many times has the Left argued for the rights of the “most vulnerable among us”? (meaning Muslims and foreigners)