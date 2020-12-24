House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Thursday that next week she will force lawmakers to take a recorded vote on $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans after President Trump demanded such checks and House Republicans blocked Democrats from bringing a unanimous consent request to make that happen.
At the same time, Democrats blocked the GOP from bringing a unanimous consent request aimed at addressing the other part of Trump’s twofold grievances about the massive coronavirus stimulus and government funding package lawmakers sent to his desk – foreign aid.
Read more at Fox News
Democrats appear to be suffering from selective hearing. They've conveniently ignored @realDonaldTrump's call to reexamine tax dollars wasted overseas while so many Americans are struggling at home.
Republicans will act to put America first.
My full letter to @HouseGOP members: pic.twitter.com/wFTeMoLxYM
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 24, 2020
