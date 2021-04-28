Rep. Liz Cheney continues to hold on to her GOP leadership position in the U.S. House despite ongoing attacks against former President Trump and conservative Republicans. In her latest comments while at a GOP House retreat, Cheney slammed Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, and she hinted that she may run for president.
Cheney’s latest comments continue to pit her against the entire MAGA movement. She was one of only ten Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump. Regardless of how she feels about Trump, there’s no denying his influence and his support within the GOP base.
The CDC has issued new mask guidelines that most people have already been following for months. Plus, new census numbers mean some blue states will be losing power.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hey Liz, you Republican In Name Only Traitor, campaign for the nomination for President, you New World Order Open borders America “last” globalist. Why don’t you ask Jeb Bush, if he wants to be your Vice President and then you can both state your “love” for illegal aliens. The traitors in our Government are so disgusting, I cannot see straight!!!!!!
Which makes you wonder, WHO the hell voted to let her KEEP Her position of power??!
Kamala Kalamity Chenney…….just what everyone wants under their tree at Christmas
How in world does she think she could be voted in? Hmmm, maybe because she has kissed the liberals behind and they owe her big. Remember their power with the voting machines? That would be the only way she could win!
True.. Maybe she feels the dems want to ‘let’ a republican, win every now and then, just to keep the illusion up, that the ‘elections are free and fair’…
This broad is DOA, along with many other cowards and traitors within the GOP.
I couldn’t agree more. We just all need to make sure she doesn’t get any traction and gets voted out in 2022 from her house seat. So a good candidate needs to step up and primary her OUT.
THING IS, can we get True red blooded conservatives, to RUN Against all these rinos, we need to get rid of?
TRUMP is TOXIC to the Republican Party !! That’s what she’s saying. He alienated too many people which is why the D-Rats took back the House in 2018. They need to stop thinking he’ll win again. He lost a lot of votes with his constant TWEETS !! They need to pick someone like DeSantis, a proven winner with lots of good press. Trump continues to bash all Republicans who don’t slavishly support him. I like the guy but he’ll never be President again. Get over that and move on.
No, Trump is not toxic to the Republican party (unless you maintain that the Republican party is the likes of John McCain and Mittens Romney). That GOP is, by default, the people who are responsible for the mess we are now in. Trump has been the savior of the Republican party as is evidenced by the historic number of people who turned out to vote for him in the last election. Do the math and check on the accomplishments of Trump that would not have happened under any other Republican. Tweets???? Anyone who bases their preferences on the amount of “tweets” someone made needs a refresher course in the important things in life.
You must be a liberal, thinking he “Alienated a lot with his constiant tweets’.. TO LOTS of folk, that was one of the BEST THINGS about trump.
The difference between Trump and Cheney is that Trump alienated all the Left people, and Cheney alienates all the Right people.
The Left people will welcome Cheney with open arms, then vote for her opponent.
If she’s nominated, the MAGA Republicans will have to vote between Democrat “in it to win it” and Republican “we can go along to get along.” They will stay home, with good reason, and the party will go belly-up.
“Trump bashes republicans that disagree with him” when was the last time a democrat has bashed a fellow dem even when their leaders support infanticide, illegal immigration, defunding police or Ice? turn off the liberal press and breathe some fresh air.
Liz is welcome to run for president. That doesn’t mean she will win the primary or the general election. Her biggest concern right now should probably be winning a re-election bid in 2022.
Go away Liz. Take a sabbatical with George W Bush and his family, and leave the GOP to real conservatives.
AND take Romney and all the other rinos with ya… Preferably on a flight over an active volcano, that just so happens to ‘accidentally run out of fuel’, right over the volcano!
Ms. Cheney’s ugly nature is starting to tell on her outward appearance. Not too attractive anymore Liz!! I’m starting to see some witches warts.
She is a RINO who is welcome to run for president and to LOSE BIG like her father, another RINO, did.
She’s got a better chance of winning than any of the trump *** kissers. Why is it that it’s only the republican women who have the balls to stand up to trump. If you don’t choose better candidates, you’re going to be doomed to 4years with President Harris.