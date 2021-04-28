Rep. Liz Cheney continues to hold on to her GOP leadership position in the U.S. House despite ongoing attacks against former President Trump and conservative Republicans. In her latest comments while at a GOP House retreat, Cheney slammed Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, and she hinted that she may run for president.

Cheney’s latest comments continue to pit her against the entire MAGA movement. She was one of only ten Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump. Regardless of how she feels about Trump, there’s no denying his influence and his support within the GOP base.

The CDC has issued new mask guidelines that most people have already been following for months. Plus, new census numbers mean some blue states will be losing power.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

