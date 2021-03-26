The Rev. Al Sharpton says he may organize rallies in the home states of Democrat senators — such as West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — who don’t support abolishing the Senate filibuster, charging that they’re, “in effect, supporting racism.”
Sharpton said he’s spoken with black civil rights leaders, voting rights advocates, and elected officials who argue that, for Senate Democrats, the filibuster issue is key, considering the degree to which the party depends on black voters.
“The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”
– Read more at KABC
—-
one of the BIGGEST racist in america the so called rev sharpton has done nada for racial relations in america.
along with his hateful brethren jesse jackson and barry sotero obama.
Add to that, HE WAS ALL in favor of the fillabuster, when the left were trying to stall the confirmation of Gorsuch and Kavenaugh.. SO I GUESS HE supported racism. back then.
BUT like always, “IF the left does it, its good/right/just. If the right does it, its Bad/wrong/evil”.
#1. The disgraceful Al Sharpton is on of the most racist of the American-Negroes. 👿
Sharpton is using race to blackmail Congress members.
#2. In case you haven’t noticed being accused of being “Racist” is the new Democrat Party catch word.
Anyone who does not agree with a Democrat or the Democrat party objective is accused of being “Racist”. 🙄
It doesn’t matter what it is, EVERYTHING and EVERYONE that doesn’t bow down to the Democrats desires or political agendas, is accused of being a “Racist”.
As like in the Trump impeachment kangaroo court circus:
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof. 🙄
Al Sharpton, the criminal racist who owes the IRS 4.75 million dollars. Maybe we should call back Lois Lerner and John Koskinen, formerly of the IRS to prosecute you. Al, they should build a museum for racists. Al, the biggest statue of a racist, in the racist museum, will be a statue of you.
BY now that could be up to 6+ mil with interest and penalties.
Hey, I’m Al Sharpie don’t forget about me. I still here.
PITY we can’t just forget about him. FOR EVER>
He won’t let us.
This clown is just dying for attention.
Yep, that is the most of the matter,if stupid people would stop being stupid this jerk wouldn’t matter.
Why does this clown still make the news ? He’s been proven to be a fraud and scam artist and yet they still allow him to spew his bile.
Because “Racism!”
Cheap entertainment.
The majority of the so called news are as bad or worse than him………W.
Accuse away, racist moron.
If the filibuster is considered racist then the Democrat Party must be racist since they have used quite extensively over the last four years. It isn’t a relic of the Jim Crow era, it has been around since 1806, but the Democrats used it to thwart civil rights law, deny COVID relief, block Trump measures, if not in the doing but by the threat. Al Sharpton got that much right: it is racist in the hands of Democrats. No that they have a tenuous hold on the Senate they don’t want Republicans to be able to do the same, so much for bipartisan agreement in the halls of Congress.
Considering how many times the Democrats have used the filibuster for their own goals it appears that many of them are racist.
This message is to the senators from West Virginia and Arizona. Who voted you into office? The citizens of West Virginia and Arizona or Al Sharpton? YOU decide which will hold you accountable when your re-election comes up. And the only black civil rights leaders Sharpton has spoken to are the ones running BLM, the black version of the KKK.
Al must have figured out some way to make money. He does nothing unless it’s to his benefit.
Al Sharpton is for Al Sharpton, nothing and no one else. Period. To be attacked by him is a badge of honor.
Al Sharpton is going to call Manchin a racist whether he votes for or against the filibuster. Manchin might as well do what’s right.
Hence the real name Al Sharptongue
My Comment: Tawana Brawley!!!
Did he also threaten to pay off his back taxes?……………………………………..https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/09/12/rev-al-sharpton-and-stacey-abrams-paid-off-back-taxes/3444926001/
Go ahead and get rid of the filibuster. I anticipate Republicans will regain control of the House and Senate in January 2023. I anticipate President Trump will return to the White House in January 2025. Getting rid of the filibuster will allow the Republicans move at full speed to reverse the Biden agenda. They will no longer have Chuck Schumer and the Democrats impeding the adoption of all President Trump’s reforms.
By the way, the Senate is currently 50-50. All it will take is for one Democrat senator to die or resign and have a Republican appointed to replace them and the Democrats will be back in the minority again.
Mitch McConnell said that if Democrats rescind the filibuster they would live to regret it, possibly sooner than they think. Could it be that Mitch knows something Al Sharpton doesn’t?
So how come they don’t go and have him arrested for making threats? No? How about millions in tax evasion.