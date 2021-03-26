The Rev. Al Sharpton says he may organize rallies in the home states of Democrat senators — such as West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — who don’t support abolishing the Senate filibuster, charging that they’re, “in effect, supporting racism.”

Sharpton said he’s spoken with black civil rights leaders, voting rights advocates, and elected officials who argue that, for Senate Democrats, the filibuster issue is key, considering the degree to which the party depends on black voters.

“The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”

