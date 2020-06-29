Want to learn how to spot fake news? Just read the Washington Post. After President Trump ripped Democrats for running the 20 most dangerous cities in America — cities like Baltimore, St. Louis, Detroit, and Chicago — the Washington Post jumped on the comment to prove that “Trump lied!” However, their own charts prove President Trump was right.

When you talk about the most violent cities in America, it’s clear who is running them. The Washington Post’s example of fake news just shows how far the company has fallen.

Minneapolis city council members who voted to get rid of the police have hired private security to protect them. Guess who is paying the bill? Plus, Nancy Pelosi says it’s now time for a federal mandate on face masks.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

