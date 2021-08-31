CNN’s Jim Acosta is certainly playing politics with the situation in Afghanistan regarding the Taliban and ISIS K. Countless times Acosta has denounced the sending of “thoughts and prayers” following a tragedy. Now, with Biden as president, Acosta says Republicans should put politics aside and just focus on “thoughts and prayers.”

Joe Biden and his entire team, such as Antony Blinken, Kamala Harris, and Jake Sullivan, have shown they can’t handle the job. But instead of digging around for the facts, Acosta is playing cheerleader for Team Biden.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirms that American names were given to the Taliban. Plus, some investors are finding new ways to support conservative companies.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel