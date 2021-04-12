Joe Biden’s CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, made a stunning claim regarding Covid 19 and the minority community. Walensky said that Blacks, Hispanics, and other groups aren’t suffering from Covid-19 because of Covid-19. Nope. They are suffering because of racism. In fact, according to Walensky, racism (not Covid 19) is a public health threat.

Leftwing activists claim everything is racist. If they don’t like your debate or argument, watch out! They will call you a racist. Now, racism has made its way into public health, but also America’s highways.

A Border Patrol official says the cartels now control the southern border. Plus, Joe Biden’s push for electric cars will be a big benefit… for China.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

