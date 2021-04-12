Joe Biden’s CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, made a stunning claim regarding Covid 19 and the minority community. Walensky said that Blacks, Hispanics, and other groups aren’t suffering from Covid-19 because of Covid-19. Nope. They are suffering because of racism. In fact, according to Walensky, racism (not Covid 19) is a public health threat.
Leftwing activists claim everything is racist. If they don’t like your debate or argument, watch out! They will call you a racist. Now, racism has made its way into public health, but also America’s highways.
A Border Patrol official says the cartels now control the southern border. Plus, Joe Biden’s push for electric cars will be a big benefit… for China.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I would have to view the CDC as THE Public Health Threat !! Misinformation , grant money from USA to Wuhan lab, etc
IF ITS A leftist govt org, it certainly IS A public health crisis.
Joe Biden’s CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky is a demented as the puppet that appointed him.
According to Walensky, racism (not Covid 19) is a public health threat.
According to the demented puppet president biden’s administration, Even Highways are even racist???
There is NO PART of the demented puppet president biden’s administration that can be trusted.
This Democrat Party and its supporters has become our country’s not dangerous, destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
The enemy within is no longer hiding their agenda to destroy all America stands for. McConnell and McCarthy and many in congress are still claiming ‘we can find common ground’ and compromise with this enemy. Repub’s insist they will take back the congress in 2022 after the Dem’s stack the government with Socialists and court appointees and the Supreme Court. Dem’s are so much more focused while Repub’s think are playing the old parliamentary game of wits.
THe purge of commies, under Mccarthism, SHOULD HAVE NEVER ever stopped.. PERIOD.
Rochelle Walensky looks more like a politician than a Rochelle. This doctor plays a politician at the CDC.
CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, another fine racist among liberals. I doubt weather Walensky even has an Airspace between her ears. This woman is a Doctor? ????? How stupid is stupid????????? Yep, it is white supremacy that is “racist” and directs the coronavirus to attack people of color.
Since she has cow pat for brains, she certainly has SOMETHING between her ears.. ITS just smelly!
Well to answer your question backpacker… stupid calls …HER… stupid. As I’ve stated before….Blah…blah…blah,blah blaaaahhhh.. racism…blah, blah…racist… blah. Turn the damn record over… no one is listening. What a lame attempt to keep the racism merchants in business… it’s time for a going out of business sale.
I’m not an advocate for electric cars by any stretch of the imagination, but there is a less expensive and viable alternative to Chinese batteries, the liquid metal battery…
I’ve got no problem with electric cars… let market forces prevail… I just want to see a separate meter for the charging … at a different rate that of house hold metering. If everyone buys electric cars and starts charging on house hold metering then …. EVERYONE’S… electric bills will sky rocket. Let the charging rate speak for it’s self. Fossil fuel is much less expensive than producing electricity. I for one can NOT afford to feed an electric car. Pricing a fossil fuel vehicle with taxation and inflated pricing to force an electric vehicle on everyone right now will devastate an already fragile economy. To date ….NOTHING… produces more BTU (the rate of energy) for it’s mass than fossil fuel.