Classified documents were found at a private office of Joe Biden from his time as vice president. So far, there has been no FBI raid or intense media coverage as there was for former President Trump. Joe Biden is claiming ignorance. Imagine that!

Unlike the president, Joe Biden did not have the power to declassify documents as the vice president. Thus, possessing such documents is a crime. Will an actual investigation take place?

Stacey Abrams says she will likely run for office again. Plus, the GOP-controlled House is already scoring victories.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

