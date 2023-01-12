Classified documents were found at a private office of Joe Biden from his time as vice president. So far, there has been no FBI raid or intense media coverage as there was for former President Trump. Joe Biden is claiming ignorance. Imagine that!
Unlike the president, Joe Biden did not have the power to declassify documents as the vice president. Thus, possessing such documents is a crime. Will an actual investigation take place?
Stacey Abrams says she will likely run for office again. Plus, the GOP-controlled House is already scoring victories.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If Joe knew nothing about the top secret documents then it’s even worse than we thought. That means our enemies had free rein to access anything that was brought there and absolutely no precausions were made to protect the dicuments, unlike Trump who coordinated with the National archives and were placed in his home that is protected by the secret service even after he leaves office.
Sounds like a good case of criminal malfeasance in office that places the nation in jeopardy worthy of jail time to me No coincidence that the subjects were Ukraine, Iran, and CHina, most probably able to link Joe;s betrayals for family financial gain.
Surely you jest.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
And yet FOOLS keep electing these treasonous, dishonest, unethical, socialist Democrats to rule over them.
They are so damned good at “finding” things—boxes of uncounted ballots—classified documents. I wish they could find it within themselves to show some moral integrity, character, common sense, and character.
Just make sure you save the outrage for Trump and make up countless excuses for Biden.
Is this a country of laws or a banana dictatorship ?!?
A second set of Classified documents were found. Have you notice the liberal news is just calling the Documents not Classified top secret documents. Impeach now are they going to do a Security assessment to see how much damage has been done or how much Security document have been leaked ?? When will U.S. Attorney General have a new Conference to say he now has no Choice but to Indict Biden Since he’s running for office. Just like he did for trump
Did Hunter has access to these Documents ??? There needs to be a FBI investigation into that