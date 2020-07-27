Former NFL coach for the Chicago Bears, Mike Ditka, came straight to the point in a recent interview regarding people who “take a knee” during the national anthem: get the hell out of the country. The NFL has caved in to the Black Lives Matter movement. The NBA has adopted “social justice” jerseys. Some WNBA players just walked out during the national anthem. Even Major League Baseball is promoting the BLM message. Is Mike Ditka the lone voice in sports?
Portland is now in its seventh week of nonstop riots and protests. The local Democrats want no help from the Feds, but they can’t control their own city. Plus, Chief Justice John Roberts, once again, sides with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I, for one, am done with pro baseball, football and basketball; including on television…
I’ll watch NASCAR as long Bubba Wallace quits looking for a noose.
I am done with ALL pro sports.. Even if they stopped this nonsense right now, i STILL will refuse to go back to watching them.
Thank you MD for that refreshing honesty.
You’re a target now, obviously. The Left can’t handle people making sense.
It is GOOD to hear from a GREAT player who isn’t afraid of the whining fans ala Brees and others. Keep it up and when normal times return the stands will be empty for other reasons.
people who “take a knee” during the national anthem: get the hell out of the country.
If only the Worthless, Sickening, Spineless Republican Party showed this amount of courage we would not be facing the possible destruction of this once great nation.
Cowardliness is not what this country was build on. The GOP needs to be slapped down and made to understand that this will no longer be tolerated. Rewarding cowardliness and incompetence is never appropriate. They have not earned our support or vote for quite some time, and this needs to end. Nor have they stood by our president when he needed them the most.
Where are the investigations into the FBI ? Where are the investigations into the Klinton campaign ? Where are the calls for the Liberal Media to answer for their lies and propaganda ? Where are the calls for the Liberal mayors who have allowed and openly supported the rioting, looting and anarchy in their cities to be arrested ? Where is the Republican Party ?
As i’ve often said before, IF THOSE In charge of the GOP, were the ones alive at the Start of WW2, we’d all be speaking japanese or german, right now… AS we’d have capitulated to the axis of evil…
You mean like this?:
There was a note that pelosi is sneaking gun control into the defense bill.
How about if the CONSERVATIVES PLAYED THE SAME DAMNED GAME?
SLIP IN A 20-LIFE FOR violation of their oath of office?
OR…. LOSS OF CITIZENSHIP for attempting to DENY ANY CITIZEN ANY OF THEIR RIGHTS Guaranteed by the Constitution?
Or MANDATORY LINK to the ENUMERATED POWERS that PROVIDE DIRECT AUTHORITY that supports the legislation?
MANDATORY ROLL COUNT VOTES ON EVERY piece of legislation? INCLUDING Committee hearings.
But NNNNOOOOOO!!!!!!! our ‘conservative legislators’ don’t want to rock the liberals canoe…
but they still want OUR MONEY AND OUR VOTES mostly WITHOUT ACTUALLY EARNING EITHER!
Hw’s about slipping MANDATORY E-verify for ALL places of business, ESPECIALLY media outlets.
Mandatory jail sentences for ANY manager who hires an illegal invader.
MANDATED VOTER ID for all states..
Good for Mike,I totally agree with him. They should start looking around and find some 3red world country that will treat them as they expect. Ooops, not going to happen, even 3rd world countries dont want them.
Jimmy Johnson, Tom Landry, Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, John Madden – would any of these great head coaches allowed a player to kneel during the National Anthem – I doubt it. They coached before politic’s became involved with the game. I miss the old days when Professional Football was a game only…….
I’m glad to see that Mike still has the fire in him. Doesn’t look like he slowing down and that’s great. Thanks for sticky up for the citizens that LOVE this country.