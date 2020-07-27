Former NFL coach for the Chicago Bears, Mike Ditka, came straight to the point in a recent interview regarding people who “take a knee” during the national anthem: get the hell out of the country. The NFL has caved in to the Black Lives Matter movement. The NBA has adopted “social justice” jerseys. Some WNBA players just walked out during the national anthem. Even Major League Baseball is promoting the BLM message. Is Mike Ditka the lone voice in sports?

Portland is now in its seventh week of nonstop riots and protests. The local Democrats want no help from the Feds, but they can’t control their own city. Plus, Chief Justice John Roberts, once again, sides with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

