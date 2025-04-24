Following the ruling by the Supreme Court in England, Prime Minister Keir Starmer now says that trans women (aka men) are not women. For years, Starmer maintained that men who say they are women are indeed women. Perhaps Starmer’s new outlook will soon be shared by American Democrats.

The state of Maine continues to defy the Trump administration by allowing boys to compete against girls in girls’ sports. The DOJ will now be stepping in.

RFK, Jr. announces the lates effort to make America healthy again. Plus, Democrat Sen. Van Hollen and others double down on an illegal alien gang member.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel