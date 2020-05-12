Honest Americans will not soon forget just how shamelessly Barack Obama proclaimed his time in office to be “scandal free.” From “Fast and Furious” to his sell-out of Israel, to his efforts to give Iran the motivation and resources to build the atom bomb, Obama’s eight years in the White House wee a nonstop cavalcade of corruption and betrayal.

But it was upon his exit from official Washington that Obama engaged in the most flagrant criminal acts were committed, as he unleashed the thoroughly compromised and weaponized Department of Justice and FBI in an effort to topple the Presidency of Donald Trump. Finally, enough stones are being overturned that Americans who want the truth can see the vermin scampering away from the light of day.

From Fox News

“The idea that you would have a sitting presidential administration going after political opponents during an election is something that, while maybe it doesn’t get as much attention right now during everything that is going on right now, it should and it should be the kind of thing that we talk a lot about leading up to the next presidential election.” — Charlie Hurt, Washington Times Opinion Editor

If anything, Hurt is grossly understating the case. Obama’s actions, even if not yet “legally” proven, have nonetheless been glaringly obvious to any honest observer for a long time. And the vile corruption which they represent are not only a matter of dirty politics; they are an affront to the rule of law itself. If such crimes can be committed with impunity, the very concept of justice in America is endangered.

Unless this horrendous corruption of our governing institutions is corrected, its effects will only burgeon and spread like a cancer, eventually dooming the nation.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years.