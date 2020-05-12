Given the shameless grandstanding of Hollywood leftists, as they sanctimoniously “moralize” and preach to America on Oscar night and every other occasion where they can worm their way into the spotlight, one might presume that they would actually have a shred of decency and compassion to them. Yet when given the chance to show they do, they invariably prove the opposite.

The latest person to be savaged by leftists, with all of their “tolerance and compassion,” is actress Evan Rachel Wood, who has been brutally maligned and denigrated for the crime of daring to support fellow actress Rose McGowan, who had offered her own support for Biden accuser Tara Reade.

From Breitbart News

“This used to be a place where you could control your own narrative,” the actress tweeted. “Now it has become something else entirely. I have learned so much from everyone. Good and bad. But my well-being has to come first and all of this darkness and carefully calculated division has taken its toll.”–Evan Rachel Wood (On Twitter)

Having regarded Republicans as a “cult” in the past, Wood now concedes that she sees such behavior among “Democrats and the media.” Despite realizing the manner in which her former “friends” on the left will malign and slander her, she hasn’t quite grasped that the negative perception of the political right which she continues to hold is itself a direct result of just such lies and slander.

Still, she has seen a glimmer of truth. If the left can’t force her back into total emotional and mental compliance, it may not be long before she shakes their vile dust from her feet and enters the real world once again.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years.