You may have heard about the unsourced story dominating the news cycle claiming that President Trump was disrespectful to American soldiers. Those who were with him on that day have made their own statements saying it is total bunk.

President Donald Trump was quick to deny a recent report from The Atlantic, which alleged that he had said a number of disrespectful things about fallen American service members — and in the days that followed, a number of others have gone on record to support him.

Trump claimed that the story had been invented to help The Atlantic “gain some relevance.”

This is an excerpt from the Daily Caller.

There are more statements at the Daily caller.

