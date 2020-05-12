With each passing day, America faces new cases of pathological lying from the political establishment. According to Dr. Birx of the President’s Coronavirus task force, reported death tolls from the virus are overstated by as much as 25%. In an extremely blunt criticism of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) where the numbers originate, Dr. Birx stated, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust.”

Yet on the basis of CDC advice and guidelines, America’s economy was shut down, wreaking horrendous hardship and financial calamity on big and small businesses across America. And while those Coronavirus numbers are being exaggerated, in many cases deliberately, the other victims of the resultant upheaval, including suicides and deaths from a lack of medical care for other ailments, are being overwhelmingly ignored.

Not mentioned anywhere in all of this is that state and local numbers have themselves been drastically inflated, meaning that the 25% error in the CDC is at the extreme low end. The compound effect could result in actual cases being half-or less than offical reports claim.

From The Daily Caller

Concerns over the way death tolls were being counted emerged after New York added 4000 people who had never tested positive to its official count overnight. The CDC later confirmed that they were including “probable” cases of the virus in its official counts, potentially adding thousands of people who never tested positive to official death tolls.–William Davis, Daily Caller

Like everything else these days, reaction to the virus is becoming decidedly partisan. With Democrat voters believing in higher numbers that the disease is worse than reported, they remain fearful of reopening the country.

Republicans are more optimistic, believing government numbers to be deliberately exaggerated, and regarding the economic and societal devastation of the shut-down to be vastly greater than admitted by to “experts.” On a daily basis, more and more are demanding that restrictions be lifted, and that life in America can get back to normal.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.