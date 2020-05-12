With each passing day, America faces new cases of pathological lying from the political establishment. According to Dr. Birx of the President’s Coronavirus task force, reported death tolls from the virus are overstated by as much as 25%. In an extremely blunt criticism of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) where the numbers originate, Dr. Birx stated, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust.”
Yet on the basis of CDC advice and guidelines, America’s economy was shut down, wreaking horrendous hardship and financial calamity on big and small businesses across America. And while those Coronavirus numbers are being exaggerated, in many cases deliberately, the other victims of the resultant upheaval, including suicides and deaths from a lack of medical care for other ailments, are being overwhelmingly ignored.
Not mentioned anywhere in all of this is that state and local numbers have themselves been drastically inflated, meaning that the 25% error in the CDC is at the extreme low end. The compound effect could result in actual cases being half-or less than offical reports claim.
Concerns over the way death tolls were being counted emerged after New York added 4000 people who had never tested positive to its official count overnight. The CDC later confirmed that they were including “probable” cases of the virus in its official counts, potentially adding thousands of people who never tested positive to official death tolls.–William Davis, Daily Caller
Like everything else these days, reaction to the virus is becoming decidedly partisan. With Democrat voters believing in higher numbers that the disease is worse than reported, they remain fearful of reopening the country.
Republicans are more optimistic, believing government numbers to be deliberately exaggerated, and regarding the economic and societal devastation of the shut-down to be vastly greater than admitted by to “experts.” On a daily basis, more and more are demanding that restrictions be lifted, and that life in America can get back to normal.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
The CDC has come under scrutiny on a regular basis lately and the questions which are arising, are troubling at the least. Organizations such as CDC, WHO and so many other initialed entities, should be subjected to a good house cleaning starting at the high end of the organization.
I have no doubts about the number of people that die is less than some politicians state. CV is a more serious situation for some groups than others such as elderly people that are near life’s end without CV pushing them over the edge. Also, I hear that hospitals get a greater fee if the patient dies of CV. The whole truth will never be known so long as it is a political issue with the Democrats fudging the figures. The main steam media puts a negative slant on everything and anything that even remotely is connected to Trump. If he even mentions a subject without having actually done anything about it the media will report his mention of the subject as his fault that things went wrong. I laugh at NBC claiming LESTER HOLT is “the most trusted news anchor in America.” I don’t trust the SOB anymore than I trust Nancy P. If he is the most trustworthy news anchor in America think how crooked all the others must be. A SAD SITUATION!!!
The pandemic porn from the MSM has been relentless. Encouraged by the “Deep Throat duo” of Fauci and Birx, America has been subjected to the vilest and most outlandish acts of economic exploitation we’ve ever seen. The WHO has prostituted itself to China, and the world is being violated as a result.
Why wouldn’t they be exaggerated? It just means more money in the pockets of the institutions reporting this. Follow the money trail.
Liberals believe all they think and say is true, making it impossible for them to lie or just be ignorant of the truth.
Anyone who challenges what they believe or say is then labeled with some derogatory term because what liberals hate most is not being accepted, and why they are completely unqualified to vote, let alone hold a public office.
They CANNOT CRITICALLY THINK.
So push such stupidity as, if it saves just one life, while killing everyone doing it
You can’t have an effective Deep State unless its swamp seeps into the wetlands. To be effective and protected it has to be embedded vastly into every national, authoritative institution. So when a directive comes. Its able to work together and control the nation steering it into an iceberg. It must be the reason why Hillary smiled so much when doing obvious evils worthy of jail. For she knew how vast it is. She felt protected. We have been asleep….