More than 400 law enforcement officers have been injured in riots across the U.S. in recent days, and seven officers gave their lives in the line of duty.

St. Louis police arrested Stephan Cannon, 24, over the weekend and charged him with first-degree murder in the death David Dorn, a retired police captain who was shot while defending a friend’s pawn shop in the midst of rioting and looting.

Security cameras caught Cannon shooting Dorn, who was shot and killed for a pawn shop TV set.

Randy Sutton of The Wounded Blue says it has been an incredibly difficult week for the thin blue line, beginning with seven fallen officers.

“Seven,” he says. “Including a police officer who was ambushed and shot, and had a bomb thrown at him.”

The ambush occurred in Santa Cruz County, California, where sheriff’s deputy Damon Gutzwiller was killed just weeks before his second child is born.

ABC News reports the suspect is Steve Carrillo, 32, an active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant, who is also suspected of killing a federal officer, Dave Underwood, last month during an Oakland protest.

Sutton says not all of the wounds sustained over the last couple of weeks are visible.

“Then you had the emotional toll,” Sutton says, “where these men and women — all they hear are themselves denigrated, called names. It’s incomprehensible — the madness that is taking place.”

The Wounded Blue has set up a Go Fund Me account to help the cops victimized in these riots, and the organization has peer support team available to counsel fellow officers.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.