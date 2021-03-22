In yet another recent example of bigotry from progressives opposed to the use of conventional language and customs, one New York City school is encouraging students to stop referring to their parents as “mom” and “dad.”
Instead, they should change the terminology Americans have been using for centuries to be more “gender inclusive.”
Grace Church School, which charges $57,000 a year, published a 12-page memo that instructs students to do away with terms that they consider to be outdated, and replace them with “inclusive” ones.
The memo directs the following, per the Daily Wire:
* Instead of “boys and girls,” “guys,” “ladies,” and “gentleman,” say, “people,” “folks,” “friends,” “readers,” “mathematicians ”
* Instead of “sweetheart/honey/similar pet names” say, “child’s name or ‘child/friend in the blue shirt.”
* Instead of “assuming gender based on stereotypes,” people should “respectfully ask how they identify if familiar, establishing a culture of sharing affirming pronouns in class.”
* Instead of “mom and dad,” say “grown-ups,” “folks,” or “family.”
* Instead of “parents,” say “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family,” and “guardians.”
* Instead of “husband,” “wife,” “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” say “spouse/partner/significant other.”
* Instead of “a boy can’t marry a boy,” or “a girl can’t marry a girl,” say “people can love and commit to whomever they please, it’s their choice who they marry.”
* “If someone articulates sexual orientation is a choice rather than identity,” respond by saying “who we love/are attracted to is part of who we are.”
* Instead of “diverse/minority,” say “person of color, marginalized identity/population.”
* Instead of asking “what religion are you?” ask “are any religious/faith traditions important to you?”
* Instead of asking “what did you get for (any holiday)?” ask “do you celebrate holidays?”
* Instead of saying “Merry Christmas!/Happy Holidays!” say “have a great break!”
The memo urges that the following terms are “outdated” and should no longer be used:
* Colorblind No one is color blind as it pertains to race. We see the skin tones of people and assumptions are made about how someone identifies racially.
* Caucasian The correct term is White. White is a more accurate description of light-skinned people of European descent.
* Diverse person/student referencing a person of color. A person is not diverse. A group of people can be diverse.
* Traditional Family we actively try to undo notions of a “typical” or “normal” family structure, each family is unique.
* “Real parents” a preferred term is birth parents.
Instructing students what to call the people that birthed and raised them is neither progressive nor inclusive. Rather, it rips away traditions and values from people to appease the emotions of the progressive “woke.”
How far will this go until it’s too far?
The Grace Church School staff and all of their teachers should name themselves “it” and then they should all be shipped to North Korea.
I would love to see them all BURST INTO FLAMES for this heracy.
The Grace Church School is a good example of, Not all Churches are Churches of GOD.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a socialist Democrat party government controlled system.
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
Why do you call it the democrat party? That party’s been dead for over 50 years. It’s the Communist party.
And, pray tell me, what is Grace Church School doing about the Lord’s Prayer and the Apostles and Nicene Creeds with their references to “Father” and “Son”?
I guess they are supposed say “JC and the boys.”
Sounds a lot like Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”. I’ll bet the “new” Demoncrat party is full of devotees of that book and Alinsky as well…
If they happen to be your parents go ahead and call them your parents.
Doesn’t matter what tag your put on your genetic donors, half the kids you are trying screen from reality do not know theirs. pretending everyone else is in that sad position won’t help.
However, helping isn’t the goal.
This is similar to the explanation of the blues the old jazz sax man gave to Lisa Simpson:
“Playing the blues isn’t about making you feel better. it’s about making other people feel worse…..and if you can make a few bucks on the side, that’s alright too.”
Nothing like the woke parents shelling over $57,000 a year for grade school education that worries about this drivel instead of teaching the kids how to read, write, and learn the things they’ll need to know to live in the world.
A fool and their money are soon parted.
Since even math is racist, what alternative is there left? Guarantee they’ll find a way to cancel Jane Austin as too white, too anti-gay and ant–transgender. Ever see the graffiti BLM and Antifa has been doing? They couldn’t spell their way out of a wet paper sack.
What alternative?? HOME SCHOOL..
If it weren’t so dumb and stupidly disgusting….. it would almost be funny that a group of so-called grown-ups taxed with our “daughters” and “sons” education could even come up with this nonsense. As I’ve brought up many times before: The education system in the USA warrants looking into. Get rid of the useless dead-weight bureaucracy and bad teachers. Parents must have 51% control…. not some idiot from the state.
Looking into? IT deserved to be looked into, BACK IN THE 80s when this crud all started..
This is sickening. I refuse to change for anyone. This is sheer stupidity. Anyone who buys into this crap is dumb and dumber.
Typical liberal solution looking for a problem.
Perhaps (if New York REALLY wants to be “more inclusive”), they should not ALLOW (but ENCOURAGE) kids with a MOM AND DAD say so!
What they are doing, is NOT “INCLUSIVE” (by its very definition, BANNING kids from using the CORRECT and APPROPRIATE terms for their parents – is NOT INCLUDING THEM [of their family unit])!
This is just ANOTHER example of how “the left” wants to CONTROL everything! Even to the point of controlling what kids can call their parents!
It’s SICK!
What’s the bet, if the parent’s a trump supporter, THEY WILL BE unincluded..
What kind of a Church school is tis to bow down and worship the government.
Problem solved, children can interduce parents as this is my sperm donor, and this is my egg donor! Also, teachers can be introduced as, this is my indoctrination coach.
That would be going against the woke teachings. “sperm” = male, “egg” = female… so it would be the same as saying dad and mom which the left is against. The left wants to erase any reference to gender.
Inclusive means making everyone comfortable. If a child has a mom and dad, how is it “inclusive” for them to NOT refer to their parents correctly? It doesn’t matter if the kid at the next desk has two moms or two dads or only one mom or dad or guardian, what matters is how a child can refer to their own family members. $57000/year can pay for a lot of stupidity. My grandchildren do not have “folks”, they have moms and dads.
Like always with crud of this nature. IT MAKES the 1% ‘comfortable, who cares HOW UNCOMFORTABLE it makes the 99%.
Evil evil evil. All is from Satan. Think about it.
Good God. You can’t hardly make this crap up.
I’m gonna tell my MOM & DAD!!!
This is but one more example of how the liberal crowd is trying to control all aspects of our lives. Sadly, the left leaning teachers have been brainwashing our children for decades. All one has to do to see this is to look at the last couple of generations and see how they “think and act”. Some day people will wake up to the fact that liberalism is destroying this country and unless they are stopped they will turn this country into just one more failed and bankrupt socialist nation.
Now cops in NY, can give out citations for “possible HATE speech”.. WHO CARES how many murders, rapes and muggings are going on in NY, we need to squish ‘verbal assaults’..
Since this is NYC, mom is referred to as $#@%& (female dog) and dad is called @#%&$*^ (fatherless child). So why is this story news?
Sounds like they should be welcoming all students and their Mom and Dads with the phrase “Welcome to Hell on Earth”, were we prepare your kids for a life time of STUPID and DUMBED DOWN thinking. It may have Church in its name but it is just another School of approved DEMONCRATIC thinking! Free thinking be gone because it is not allowed at this “SCHOOL”.
Just think how DUMB the parent(s) are, to STILL PAY 50K, for this level of indoctrination!
ANYONE who bows down to this insanity, needs to have their heads examined.. ALL the parents MUST tell their kids that they do NOT have to listen to this garbage.. Call their mom and dad as they are.. Mom and Dad… This sick indoctrination of the kids MUST be stopped.. PEOPLE MUST STAND UP TO THEM AND DO NOT BACK DOWN.. TELL THEM IN NO WAY WILL YOUR CHILD FOLLOW YOUR INSANE GARBAGE…
our country is being torn apart piece by piece by the cancel culture and the insane nightmare in the white house and the lunatics in the Capital …
GOD HELP US ALL BEFORE WE HAVE NO COUNTRY LEFT… THESE LUNATICS NEED TO BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE, FROM TEACHING… ETC…
SAVE THE COUNTRY BEFORE IT IS RIPPED TO SHREDS…
This is a communist tactic to divide and erase the family.
Really? This is a church? This isn’t the Baptist church or the Boy Scouts. It Sounds more like junior Maoists or the cult of Jim Jones. The question is, will the parents and students blindly obey like the Hitler Youth.? What kind of people send their children to a place like this? These people are too irresponsible to be allowed to have children.
Instead of saying “teachers” or “educators” say brainwashers, Commissars, or simply propagandists.
Instead of saying principle or administrator, say Chief Inquisitor, Herr Fuhrer, or perhaps Head Fascist.
Instead of saying school – say institution, re-education camp, or state-sponsored child abusers.
I hope every filthy rich hypocritical progressive democrat stooge sends their kids to this school. They will be in therapy for decades while my kids run their little woke butts over.
If I had kids in that school, they’d be out now. You send your kids to private school to protect them from that commie stuff. While waiting to transfer, though, I’d instruct my kid(s) to call their teachers and staff “comrade” and to goose step between classes!
If my grandson starts calling me “old guy” I’m gonna hit the ceiling…..or him!