US Capitol Police officers will arrest visitors and staff members who refuse to comply with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s renewed COVID-19 mask mandate — heightening tensions with Republicans who call the mandate an unscientific power trip.
In a policy that further enraged critics, cops won’t arrest people on the Senate side of the Capitol, where masks remain voluntary. Local DC officials also have not reimposed a citywide mask mandate.
A bulletin for police says, “If a visitor or staff member fails to wear a mask after a request is made to do so, the visitor or staff shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol. Any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”
In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.
For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”
— Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021
To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks.
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 29, 2021
Capitol Police ordered to arrest staff and visitors not wearing masks after new House mandate
U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) were ordered to start arresting visitors and staff who refuse to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol complex starting Thursday, according to a police memo issued by new USCP Chief Thomas Manger that was obtained by a member of Congress.
Police were also advised not to arrest members of Congress for failing to wear masks but to report the lawmakers’ noncompliance to the House sergeant-at-arms, the memo says.
“This is such an overstep of Speaker Pelosi’s authority to basically make our Capitol Police arrest staff members and report on members [of Congress],” Cammack told Fox News Thursday. “It’s absolutely unconscionable that this is where we’re at.”
This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority. https://t.co/CgiSuNvE8c
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 29, 2021
Speaker Pelosi's draconian behavior isn't even based on credible science. This isn't about our well-being. This is about politics and power. https://t.co/zm6HpET7un
— Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) July 29, 2021
By order of Nancy Pelosi, Democrats in Congress are using the hardworking men and women of the Capitol Police to enforce their dangerous and politicized mask mandates. Arresting staffers who believe in science is absurd. https://t.co/ir8hUGoMFC
— Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) July 29, 2021
