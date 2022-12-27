For the second year in a row, Joe Biden did not mention Jesus or Christ in his Christmas message to the country. In addition, Biden’s calls for unity rang hollow as he attacked half the country during the campaign season.

Biden wasn’t the only one attacking Christmas and Christmas traditions. The holiday is a frequent target of the left, and this year was no different.

A Virginia high school gets caught hiding good grades in the name of “equity.” Plus, Democrats in the Senate push a resolution on racism.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel