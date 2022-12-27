For the second year in a row, Joe Biden did not mention Jesus or Christ in his Christmas message to the country. In addition, Biden’s calls for unity rang hollow as he attacked half the country during the campaign season.
Biden wasn’t the only one attacking Christmas and Christmas traditions. The holiday is a frequent target of the left, and this year was no different.
A Virginia high school gets caught hiding good grades in the name of “equity.” Plus, Democrats in the Senate push a resolution on racism.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Not all who claim to be Christians, are Christians. Not all churches are Churches of God.
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
“Love and joy come to you” and to Joe Fossil too.,,,the guy who exchanged his Executive Santa suit for Sani Pants and a White Christmas for a Black X’mas Saturnalia .,,,,Jesus to be X’d out of every government program and every citizen thought.
The Name of Jesus Christ may be removed from every government program,
But once one has found, accepted and loved Jesus Christ, Son of God, there is no way Satan or his disciples the Democrat Party can X out Jesus Christ from Christians thoughts. 🙂 🙂 🙂
John 14:1-7 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. 2 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. 4 You know the way to the place where I am going.”
Jesus the Way to the Father
5 Thomas said to him, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?”
6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. 7 If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.”
When you observe his demeanor in public, it comes as no surprise that he is not a Godly man. He professes only to be a good Catholic and, in his mind—just as in Pelosi’s—that constitutes righteousness—albeit self-righteousness. This man is in no way on par with our forefathers and their faith.
Plugs Biden is nothing more than a mindless, shapeless puppet for the Marxists disguised as “Progressives”.
Would somebody tell me why there isn’t a general upheaval to remove these scoundrels before we lose the USA?
Biden and his regime care nothing for American citizens and also care nothing for America. Get that through your head America and then do something about it!!!
Here in regular old Americana teens and older folks alike say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
I say FJB