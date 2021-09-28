Fox News’ Chris Wallace made a stunning recommendation on Fox News Sunday. While interviewing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Wallace pushed back on the situation at the southern border. As Mayorkas dodged the questions, Wallace finally suggested… a border wall! Imagine that?!

The border crisis is getting worse. With the arrival of over 30,000 Haitian migrants, the Biden administration continues to do the same operations: open borders and “catch and release”. Biden is ignoring the order to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy, and America continues to be flooded with illegal border crossers.

Nancy Pelosi pushes the Democrats’ massive spending bills. Plus, former President Donald Trump fires up supporters in Georgia.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

