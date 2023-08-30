Obama’s 4th Term GOPUSA Staff | Aug 30, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 15 votes. Please wait... Share:
You can be sure that the treasonous tinkerbell Barack Obama is the destructive, corrupt, puppet president Joe Beijing Biden’s puppeteer.
The same destructive, treasonous policies and agendas that tinkerbell Barack Obama implemented and President Donald Trump stopped are back being implemented with the corrupt, puppet president Joe Beijing Biden. Only with a few more twists to their woke policies, like transgender males participating in women’s sports, the LGBTQ lifestyle being taught to 5 year old children, gender confusion being taught to 5 year old children and gender confused children are allowed to let doctors and therapist change their gender outlook, even before they understand what gender really is.
And whom’s OBOZO’s puppet master?