It was Trump vs Biden in the first presidential debate for the 2020 election. Or was it Trump vs Chris Wallace. It was hard to tell. Joe Biden certainly had help from Wallace, the so-called “moderator.” President Trump excelled on the economy, law and order, and other issues, but it was Joe Biden’s stunning Antifa comment that really stole the show.

Joe Biden is unwilling or unable to address the ongoing violence in cities like Portland. Biden won’t speak out against Black Lives Matter or Antifa, and it showed in Tuesday night’s debate.

America’s colleges and universities have a major free speech problem. Plus, more Democrat senators are refusing to even meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

